Intercultural exchange at the “Alexander-von-Humboldt-Language Marathon” | TUCcurrent

by admin
Two visiting scientists from Cameroon and Nigeria as well as one doctoral student and two doctoral students from Chemnitz University of Technology visited six universities in four countries

After the symposium in Padua (Italy), host Sara Gesuato (from left) discussed with Sven Albrecht, Ibukun Filani, Marina Ivanova, Daniel Ajayi, Daniel Nkemleke and Prof. Dr. Josef Schmied from Chemnitz University of Technology on future cooperation. Photo: private

The “English Linguistics” research group (Head: Prof. Dr. Josef Schmied) at Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC) conducted the “Alexander-von-Humboldt-Language Marathon” for the first time from May 15th to 25th, 2023. Two guest researchers from Cameroon and Nigeria as well as one doctoral student and two doctoral students from the TUC took part, who discussed their work on empirical English studies at six universities in four countries. At universities in Brno (Czech Republic), Klagenfurt (Austria) and Padua, Venice , Ferrara and Modena (Italy) joint symposiums on “Empirical English Studies: Discourse-, Corpus-, Psycho- & Computer-Linguistic Approaches” were held to find out about current research work and to initiate future cooperation. In addition, the participants of the language marathon got to know the university towns and their culture, history, architecture and gastronomy from different intercultural perspectives. The language marathon was sponsored by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation. The marathon was organized by Prof. Dr. Josef Schmied, who was Professor of English Linguistics at the TUC until 2021.

Mario Steinebach
28.06.2023

