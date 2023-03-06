At least 42 companies have already shown interest in participating in the tender for the ‘Corazón de Pance’ environmental park project from the moment the pre-disclosures were announced.

In addition, In the course of thirteen days, 150 consultations were made in Secop II, within the bidding process to make adjustments of what will be the largest urban environmental park in Colombia.

said park seeks to protect the flora and fauna of one of the most important lungs of the capital of the Valley.

One of the novelties that it will have will be a linear garden that will grace the passage through the main avenue towards La Vorágine.

For the development of the first stage of construction, 21 of the 43 functional areas included in the park designs were drawn from pre-specifications with an estimated value of more than $42.5 billion

Francy Restrepo Aparicio, director of Dagma highlighted the reception that the project has had and indicated that it is innovative and becomes an important challenge for engineering and architecture, where environmental sustainability is prioritized.

“We uploaded the preliminary documents on February 14 of this year and we are having an average of ten visits a day. We have been struck by the number of consultants who have registered expressing interest in the process”, stated the official who added that the final specifications are expected to be uploaded after March 14.

The director of Dagma stated that “we want it to be a totally transparent process, that the best be presented and carried out in a clean mannerso that our Environmental Park becomes a reality”.

