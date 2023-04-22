Interest in the native corona vaccine withers… “Nevertheless, development to the end”[노마스크 한달③] :: Sympathy Press Newsis News Agency ::

SK Bioscience, EuBiologics, etc.

Continued development of vaccines for mutations and booster shots

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Hwang Jae-hee = As Corona 19 turned into an endemic and over a month after the mandatory mask use was lifted in Korea, interest in developing a corona vaccine is also waning. As a result, some companies have stopped developing COVID-19 vaccines, but many companies are still continuing to develop vaccines.

According to related industries on the 22nd, companies such as SK Bioscience, UBiologics, Igene, Cellid, and GeneOne Life Science continue to develop COVID-19 vaccines.

SK Bioscience, which developed ‘SkyCoB1’, the first domestically produced COVID-19 vaccine, is developing additional vaccines using the technology developed by SkyCoB1.

In order to respond to the newly emerging Corona 19 endemic, a multivalent vaccine targeting multiple Corona 19 viruses, a combo vaccine that responds to the flu and Corona 19 at once, and the ‘Sabecovirus’ to which Corona 19 and SARS belong. We are additionally developing a general-purpose vaccine, nasal spray, etc. targeting ‘.

A vaccine development company, EuBiologics, is also continuing to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, ‘Yukobak-19’.

EuBiologics announced the results of the interim analysis of phase 3 clinical trials for Eukovac-19 conducted simultaneously in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Philippines in the second quarter of this year, and plans to apply for product approval in each country in the third quarter. The goal is to obtain item approval within this year at the earliest or early next year at the latest.

Previously, EuBiologics conducted a phase 3 clinical trial to compare the immunogenicity and safety of the control vaccine against the Eukovac-19 vaccine in more than 2,500 adults aged 19 to 75 in Congo and the Philippines, respectively. All vaccinations were completed for patients in January.

Ijin, a vaccine development company, is developing an mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) corona vaccine. The multinational clinical trial, which was originally planned to be conducted in South Korea and South Africa, was decided to be conducted only in Australia.

The vaccine developed by Igene is a booster shot vaccine that prevents coronavirus and Omicron mutant virus. In the phase 2a clinical trial, 46 healthy adults aged 18 years or older with a history of vaccination against COVID-19 were tested for vaccine immunogenicity and booster efficacy. will evaluate

An I-Gene official said, “Our goal is to recruit patients and administer medication within the second quarter of this year, and to announce the results of basic research within this year.”

Cellid is developing ‘AdCLD-CoV19-1 OMI’, a booster shot vaccine exclusively for Omicron. It is known that the immunogenicity samples for the phase 2 clinical trial conducted on 300 people are currently being collected and analyzed, and the phase 3 clinical trial is being designed.

Earlier this year, Cellid announced that AdCLD-CoV19-1 OMI had excellent antiviral efficacy.

After a single (one-time) administration of AdCLD-CoV19-1 OMI to cynomolgus monkeys, the efficacy of protection against AdCLD-CoV19-1 OMI virus was evaluated by infecting Omicron mutant coronavirus at 8 weeks. Neutralizing antibody responses and T-cell responses to the Omicron-mutated coronavirus were induced in all of them, and a clear decrease in viral titer was observed in the upper respiratory tract, which is the main site of infection after viral infection.

Vaccine development company GeneOne Life Science is also developing a corona DNA vaccine ‘GLS-5310’. GeneOne Life Science is conducting a clinical study of GLS-5310 booster shot in the United States targeting people who have received the mRNA or adenovirus (Ad26) vector vaccine for COVID-19.

In the clinical trial of GLS-5310, the self-developed suction action intradermal inoculator ‘GeneDerm’ was applied.

JinDerm is an inhalation delivery device used after intradermal injection, and is a device used to effectively deliver drugs after intradermal injection. In the case of DNA vaccines, such a device must be used after intradermal injection to properly deliver into the cell nucleus. It is a principle that the drug is delivered more effectively by pressure when the device is placed on the injection site after injection.

GeneOne Life Science believes that this technology will make the GLS-5310 differentiated in the endemic era.

Meanwhile, on the 19th, the government announced the ‘3rd Health and Medical Technology Fostering Basic Plan (2023-2027)’, which went through deliberation and resolution by the National Science and Technology Advisory Committee, and responded to the development of vaccines and treatments within 100 days in the event of a health security crisis. He said he would build a system.

