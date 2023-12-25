Interesting in our neighboring countries, not in Belgium: sales of sustainable heat pumps almost completely come to a standstill due to ‘wrong’ ratio

When gas prices went through the roof last year, installers could not install the heat pumps fast enough. Many households wanted to get rid of gas permanently, fearing that gas prices would remain sky-high for years to come, partly due to the war with Russia.

In the meantime, gas prices have fallen sharply again, with consequences for those who have installed or are considering installing a heat pump. Researchers from VITO/Energyville therefore calculated the latest status of heat pumps.

Their main conclusion: that from a purely financial point of view, “for buildings with an average or moderate insulation level, it is not interesting today in terms of operational costs to use a heat pump” to heat your home.

Give away for free

The reason? The ratio between what we pay for gas and electricity in Flanders is not good: gas – today about 10 eurocents per kWh – is relatively cheap, while electricity – which runs on a heat pump – is relatively cheap at about 37 cents/kWh. is expensive. It’s an old pain: we also pay many other costs through the electricity bill.

According to the VITO researchers, a heat pump becomes especially financially interesting when electricity is only 2.5 times more expensive than gas per kilowatt hour. However, what is the reality today? Electricity in Flanders is 3.7 times more expensive than gas. “As long as that ratio is not right, you can still offer the heat pumps for free, so to speak, but their consumption is too expensive,” says researcher Maarten De Groote.

He refers to neighboring countries where this ratio is already good and there is no longer any obstacle for heat pumps: “The Netherlands has a ratio of 1.9, France at 2.2, Austria at 1.7.”

By 2030

Both the Flemish and federal governments recently took initiatives to make electricity cheaper compared to gas. But that will take some time. “Which is a shame,” says De Groote, “because every gas boiler that is added today will continue to emit CO₂ on average for about 15 years, while to meet the climate objectives we will need to install about 1.5 million heat pumps by 2030. should have been running. Despite all the premiums, this will only be possible if we quickly change the pricing.”

(Read more below the photo)

Some manufacturers see the ‘hype’ around the heat pump dying out completely. — © ANP / Peter Hilz

For those who consider it all unrealistic: VITO/Energyville emphasizes that a heat pump for a large group of homes is indeed perfectly possible. “Your home must of course be quite well insulated. But not perfect either. It is also not the case that underfloor heating is mandatory. In Genk, for example, we have equipped a terraced house with a heat pump: the renovated rear building is well insulated, just like the roof and floor. But the facade, on the other hand, has been left untouched.”

Installers

Manufacturers and installers also feel that heat pumps are still expensive to install and consume. With the end of the energy crisis, they saw their order books empty: “After the heat pump hype at the time of corona and the start of the war with Russia, the heat pump market has almost completely come to a standstill today,” says Yves Vanpoucke, from manufacturer Remeha. “Which is obviously not a good thing for the sustainable renovation of Belgian homes – which are among the oldest in Europe.”

Vanpoucke also believes that the price structure between gas and electricity is the main reason why people refrain from purchasing a heat pump: “In the Netherlands, the investment in a heat pump is recouped after just 4 to 5 years. In our country, however, this period quickly increases to 15 years. We’re not going to get there that way.”

