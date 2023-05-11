Interior Minister clarifies statements about negotiations with drug traffickers

The Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, has come out to clarify his recent statements in which he stated that the government of President Gustavo Petro would be willing to negotiate with drug traffickers.

Velasco affirmed that the Government’s intention is to consolidate Total Peace through negotiations with guerrilla groups and submission to justice by organized crime organizations.

The minister emphasized the Submission Law, a bill that will be processed in the Congress of the Republic, and which establishes that criminal structures must accept their criminal responsibility for all the crimes they have committed, provide information about their criminal patterns , offer reparation to their victims, and in exchange, the State undertakes to impose alternative sentences of between 6 and 8 years in prison.

Velasco also made it clear that the negotiations with these organizations will be carried out through the judiciary, specifically the Attorney General’s Office, and that the final decision will be endorsed or not by a judge of the Republic.

The Minister of the Interior insisted that the Government of President Gustavo Petro is at stake to achieve Total Peace, and that this will be achieved in two ways: political negotiation with the guerrilla organizations and submission to justice by criminal structures. .

Velasco explained that in order to achieve Total Peace, submission to justice is necessary and that negotiation is a fundamental step to deactivate the violent expressions that exist in the national territory. The minister clarified that the Government will not directly carry out this negotiation with criminal groups, but that the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation will be in charge of carrying it out.