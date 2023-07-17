Home » Interior Minister confirms the capture of the leader of Los Choneros in Manta – Diario La Hora
Interior Minister confirms the capture of the leader of Los Choneros in Manta – Diario La Hora

Interior Minister confirms the capture of the leader of Los Choneros in Manta

Security operations deal a hard blow to criminal groups in Manabí. Photo: National Police

After an operation by the National Police, the highest authority of the Ministry of the Interior reported the capture of 10 people allegedly belonging to the criminal group

Through a message on Twitter The Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, reported on the capture of one of the leaders of the Los Choneros criminal gang in La Manta.

Zapata specified that in the province of Manabí the National Police managed to capture 10 people, “among them alias ‘Fercho’, leader of the Choneros”.

He stressed that among the evidence collected by the police forces are a rifle, 11 ammunition cartridges for the weapon, 18 cell phones and communication radios.

For his part, the Police Commander, General Fausto Salinas explained that the antisocials were apprehended in flagrante delicto after receiving an alert for the theft of a vehicle. The vehicle was recovered by police officers. (ILS)

