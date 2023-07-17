Interior Minister confirms the capture of the leader of Los Choneros in Manta – Diario La Hora

Security operations deal a hard blow to criminal groups in Manabí. Photo: National Police

After an operation by the National Police, the highest authority of the Ministry of the Interior reported the capture of 10 people allegedly belonging to the criminal group

Through a message on Twitter The Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, reported on the capture of one of the leaders of the Los Choneros criminal gang in La Manta.

Zapata specified that in the province of Manabí the National Police managed to capture 10 people, “among them alias ‘Fercho’, leader of the Choneros”.

#manabí | Hit criminal gangs.

The @PoliciaEcuador captured 10 subjects, including alias “Fercho”, leader of the Choneros in #Manta.

Among the clues:

– 1 rifle

– 11 rifle cartridges

– 18 cell phones

– communication radios pic.twitter.com/yK7L1VllNU — Juan Zapata (@CapiZapataEC) July 16, 2023

He stressed that among the evidence collected by the police forces are a rifle, 11 ammunition cartridges for the weapon, 18 cell phones and communication radios.

For his part, the Police Commander, General Fausto Salinas explained that the antisocials were apprehended in flagrante delicto after receiving an alert for the theft of a vehicle. The vehicle was recovered by police officers. (ILS)

We remain firm against organized crime! Following a vehicle theft alert, security units @PoliciaEcuadorthey apprehended 7 subjects, one of them alias “Fercho”, leader of the Choneros in #Manta. -The stolen property was recovered and a rifle was seized. pic.twitter.com/LRV8CNCPcm — Grad. Fausto Salinas Samaniego (@CmdtPoliciaEc) July 16, 2023

