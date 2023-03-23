The Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, flatly denied that the Ministers of the National Government have been kidnapped in the situation that occurred in Los Pozos, in the department of Caquetá. Prada defended the Peasant Guard tooth and nail against the deal with the high command of the Government of Gustavo Petro.

“I was not kidnapped nor was any minister kidnapped. If you listen calmly and clearly to the statement of General Sanabria of the Police, he literally says that the high officials were not kidnapped,” Prada said.

He also assured that the person who considered the act a kidnapping was the Commander of the National Police, General Henry Sanabria: “He uses the word kidnapping in the statement given to the media, referring to the fact that, in his opinion, the members of the Police who were in Los Pozos in the midst of this very delicate social conflict, were kidnapped for 48 hours by the peasant movement.”

For Alfonso Prada, the word kidnapping is not accurate and like Petro, he uses a different term: “The President has indicated that a riot occurred there that culminated in the death of a member of the police and the death of another peasant.”

“It was not a kidnapping”: Alfonso Prada

According to the Minister of the Interior, what the Peasant Guard did was more oriented towards ensuring the integrity of the Ministers and never, attempt against their integrity and much less against their freedom during the dialogues with peasants from Caquetá:

“The Peasant Guard from the very moment we entered the dialogue, always took care of usThat is to say, they felt that they were co-responsible with the members of the Police who accompanied me, for our safety and they were always accompanying us and protecting them, in such a way that we were not the object of any aggression,” he added at a press conference.

However, what Alfonso Prada did not support was the treatment that the peasants gave to the policemen held in San Vicente de Caguanwhich was very different from the one given to the different Ministers who attended the scene:

“Surely be very careful because there were attacks on the police when they were guarded by the peasant guard and they were humiliated, offended, the whole country saw it. What they wanted was to prevent any type of behavior of that profile from continuing in front of us. They protected our lives, our integrity and avoided any type of contact”, pointed out the Minister of the Interior.