Intermunicipal bus causes traffic jam in front of transport terminal

A large traffic jam was registered in the Troncal del Caribejust in front of the Santa Marta transport terminal, due to an incident with an intermunicipal bus from the company Copetran.

According to a video sent by a witness, traffic was congested because the bus driver apparently lost control as he was leaving the terminal and ended up on the divider. The event was recorded at 5:30 PM this Wednesday, July 19.

The authorities are working to clear the road and restore the normal flow of traffic. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes to avoid further delays.

