Intermunicipal tournament: the Gulf 2 winner of the 2nd edition

It was in a festive atmosphere that the second edition of the inter-municipal tournament came to an end this Saturday evening at the Agaza pitch. Despite the commitment of the two finalists, it was the commune Golfe 2 who managed to hold its own by beating its counterpart Commune Golfe 4 after a hard-fought final 2 goals to 1.

After almost a month of competition, the second edition of the inter-municipal tournament closed its doors this Saturday. And it was the commune Golfe 2 which won the trophy by beating the commune Golfe 4 two goals to one. Essi-Ankou Edem, the president of the organizing committee gives us the balance sheet: ‹‹ it is a balance sheet of satisfaction. It’s been a month since we started this tournament, little by little things went normally as planned. We played the final and the best won>>, did he declare.

He continues in these terms: “The objective of this tournament is to create bonds of friendship and fraternity between the agents of the different municipalities. With this tournament, we see that there are reunions and mixing between the agents. The objective is reached at 90%. We hope that in future editions, the objective will be achieved 100%. ››, he hinted. He did not miss the opportunity toe project on future editions: ‹‹ For the next editions it is to bring together all the municipalities of greater Lomé ››, he concluded.

It should be noted that the Commune Golfe 2 winner of the competition received a cup plus medals and an envelope. As for the unfortunate finalist, the Commune Golfe 4, he received an envelope and medals.

