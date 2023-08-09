Internacional eliminates River on penalties and classifies 4th

Internacional’s Enner Valencia celebrates a goal today, in a Copa Libertadores round of 16 match between River Plate and Internacional at the Mâs Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires (Argentina). EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

He International from Porto Alegre, in a prolonged definition by penalties, prevailed this Tuesday over the Argentine River Platewhom they defeated in regulation time 2-1, and thus advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores.

Gabriel Mercado and Alan Patrick scored the goals for the Brazilian teamwhile the Chilean Robert Rojas discounted and thus caused the definition by collections from the penalty spot, since River Plate had won the first leg, 1-0.

Internacional’s rival will be Bolivian Bolívarwho eliminated this Thursday in the Brazilian city of Curitiba, also in the luck of penalties, the local Athletico Paranaense and also qualified for the quarterfinals.

In the first half hour, the host squad, coached by the Argentine Eduardo “Chacho” Coudet, looked confused and after a sea of ​​errors in their offensive plays, the Ecuadorian End of Valencia managed to disturb visiting goalkeeper Franco Armani.

Valencia himself had another two plays for Inter and, in response, Lucas Beltrán brought the “millionaire” team closer before the end of the first half with a shot that passed close to the Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

In the complementary stage, confusion prevailed in the first minutes, with a string of yellow cards shown by the Uruguayan referee Andrés Matonte to maintain disciplinary control of the match.

At 69, in a corner kick taken by Wanderson, Mercado, with a header, opened the scoring and thus returned to the fans of “Colorado Gaucho” the hope of qualifying that began to fade with the passing of the minutes.

When coach Martín Demichelis’s team was barely recovering from the goal, but was still classified by the overall score in the series, Alan Patrick scored a free kick in the 77th minute.

One minute from the end, the recently entered Rojas took advantage of a carelessness by the Brazilian defense in a corner kick and marked the discount for River Plate.

Encouraged by the goal, River Plate, with risky football, cornered Internacional in the epilogue of the match and was on the verge of equalizing in regulation time with Rodrigo Aliendro and Enzo Díaz.

In the lottery of penalties, Rojas went from hero to villain by missing the ninth charge, which gave goalkeeper Rochet the opportunity to declare the final 9-8.

2. International: Sergio Rochet; Fabricio Bustos (m.81, Igor Gomes), Gabriel Mercado, Vitão, Renê; Johnny Cardoso, Maurício (d.71, Pedro Henrique), Charles Aránguiz (d.71, Luiz Adriano), Wanderson (d.81, Carlos De Pena); Alan Patrick (m.86, Bruno Henrique) and Enner Valencia.

Coach: Eduardo “Chacho” Coudet.

1. River Plate: Franco Armani; Milton Helmet, Leandro Gonzalez (m.82, Augustin Palavecino), Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz; Enzo Perez (m.38, Nacho Fernandez), Rodrigo Aliendro, Nicholas De la Cruz; Pablo Solari, Ezequiel Barco (m.82, Facundo Colidio) and Lucas Beltran.

Coach: Martin Demichelis.

1-0, m.69: Gabriel Mercado. 2-0, m.77: Alan Patrick. 2-1, m.89: Robert Rojas.

In the penalty shootout they scored for Internacional: Luiz Adriano, Valencia, Bruno Henrique, Pedro Henrique, Renê, Mercado, Cardoso, Igor Gomes and Rochet and for River Plate: Palavecino, Beltrán, Fernández, De la Cruz, Colidio, Aliendro, E Diaz and P. Diaz. They failed: Solari (Cancelled by VAR) and Rojas (River) and De Pena (International).

Referee: The Uruguayan Andrés Matonte. He warned locals Vitão, Aránguiz, Wanderson, Alan Patrick and Rochet and visitors Armani, Solari and González Pérez.

Incidents: Return match for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores between Internacional and River Plate played before some 50,000 spectators at the Beira-Rio stadium, in the city of Porto Alegre. EFE

