Internal audit in SMEs

As we have been indicating in our previous deliveries, governance, risks and internal control are fundamental aspects for the success and sustainability of companies, regardless of their size, activity or location, especially in a region like Latin America. which is impacted daily by the political decisions adopted by the governments in power, by the decisions of the great powers that substantially affect our indicators of inflation, devaluation, interest rate, cost of living, along with others that, such as the organized crime and climate change, affect the development of productive activity (Bulletin 295), which is why it is required, for the preservation of our Colombian business fabric, represented by more than 90% in SMEs and, of this percentage, in more than 75% in buses, strengthen within this fabric, a set of rules, principles and practices that regulate the organization, management and control of a company, whose objective is to guarantee efficient, transparent and responsible management that protects the interests of shareholders , employees, customers and other interest groups and, which we call Corporate Governance, which is especially important in SMEs, since they tend to have a more concentrated and family shareholding structure, which can generate conflicts of interest, lack of professionalism and strategic vision, and difficulties in accessing external funding sources.

The implementation of a Corporate Governance process in SMEs can provide numerous benefits, such as improving the reputation and trust of stakeholders, increasing profitability and the value of the company, facilitating growth and innovation, and reducing legal risks and financial.

To implement this Corporate Governance, SMEs must adapt to their reality and context, taking into account their resource, size and capacity limitations. Some steps they can take are: defining a clear and shared mission, vision, and values; establish effective and representative governing bodies; separate ownership and management functions; encourage participation and dialogue with interest groups; adopt criteria of transparency, accountability and social responsibility; and promote a culture of ethics and regulatory compliance.

The interaction between Corporate Governance and Internal Audit in SMEs is essential to guarantee transparency, accountability, quality and continuous improvement of the organization. Internal Audit contributes to strengthening Corporate Governance by offering a critical and constructive vision of compliance with the company’s standards, objectives and strategies, as well as by identifying areas of opportunity and improvements to practices.

Likewise, Corporate Governance supports the role and independence of Internal Audit by establishing an ethical and legal framework that guides its action, by defining its responsibilities and scope, by facilitating its access to information and the necessary resources, and by supervising its performance and its results.

Internal Auditing is an activity that adds value and improves the operations of a company, especially if it is an SME, by objectively and independently evaluating the processes, controls and risks of the organization, basing its performance on international standards. internal audit on the basis of Corporate Governance.

Benefits of Internal Audit and its fundamentals

Among the benefits of having an internal audit department in an SME, the following can be mentioned:

• Improves the quality and efficiency of the processes, by detecting and correcting possible errors, deviations or non-compliance.

• Increases trust and transparency in management, by demonstrating that best practices are followed and applicable regulations are respected.

• Facilitates obtaining external certifications or accreditations, by complying with the requirements demanded by certifying or regulatory entities.

• Promotes innovation and competitiveness by identifying opportunities for improvement and proposing creative and effective solutions.

• Reinforces the culture of risk control and prevention, by fostering the commitment and responsibility of all employees with the objectives of the organization.

The functions that must be carried out by the Internal Audit department based on best practices depend on the activity and the size of the company, but in general they can be grouped into four elements:

• Planning: It consists of drawing up an annual internal audit plan, based on a risk analysis and the company’s strategic priorities.

• Execution: It consists of carrying out internal audits according to the established plan, collecting evidence, interviewing those responsible and preparing reports with the findings and recommendations.

• Follow-up: consists of verifying the degree of implementation and effectiveness of the corrective or preventive actions derived from internal audits, as well as communicating the results to management and interested parties.

• Advice: It consists of supporting management and other departments in the implementation and improvement of management, control and corporate governance systems, as well as in resolving queries or doubts related to organizational performance.

To carry out its work, the Internal Audit uses procedures to examine and evaluate the operation of the internal control of an SME, in order to protect its assets, minimize its risks, improve the efficiency of its processes and optimize the business between the that are most commonly used by professionals when planning the audit work, are:

• Planning of the audit program: It consists of establishing an audit schedule, communicating it to all interested parties and obtaining the approval of senior management.

• Process planning: cIt consists of determining the objectives, scope, criteria, resources and work plan of each audit.

• Execution of the audit: It consists of carrying out the activities of collecting and analyzing evidence, through techniques such as interviews, observations, inspections, tests, questionnaires, etc.

• Communication of the audit report: It consists of preparing and presenting a report that contains the findings, conclusions, recommendations and action plan of the audit.

• Follow up and closing: It consists of verifying the implementation and effectiveness of the corrective and preventive actions derived from the audit.

Internal Audit procedures in the Web 4.0 era require technological tools such as the use of software, applications, electronic devices, databases, etc., which allow automating, streamlining, and improving the quality of audit processes. Some of the most prominent are:

• Audit management systems (GAS), that facilitate the planning, execution and monitoring of audits, as well as the generation of reports and recommendations.

• Data analysis software (DAS), that allow extracting, transforming and analyzing large volumes of information from different sources, in order to identify risks, anomalies, trends and opportunities for improvement.

• Artificial intelligence (AI) systems, that apply machine learning techniques, natural language processing and computer vision, to perform complex tasks such as classification, prediction, recognition and generation of texts and images.

These technological tools have become more relevant after the rise of AI, which has opened up new possibilities and challenges for Internal Audit. On the one hand, AI can help SME auditors to optimize their work, increase their efficiency and quality, and provide greater added value to the organization; But, AI also brings new risks and responsibilities for auditors, who must ensure that systems are trustworthy, ethical, and transparent.

To take advantage of AI, SMEs and their Internal Audit units must adopt management plans that suit their needs and objectives. These plans must include the following aspects:

– Define the scope and objectives of the implementation of AI in internal audit processes.

– Identify the internal and external data sources that will be used to feed the AI ​​systems.

– Select the most appropriate AI tools and solutions for each process, taking into account cost, functionality, scalability and security.

– Train internal and external staff in the use and maintenance of AI tools.

– Establish indicators and mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating the impact of AI in internal audit processes.

– Periodically review and update management plans to incorporate improvements and novelties that arise in the field of AI.

Among the tools with the highest performance in internal audit functions are the following:

– Chatbots: are programs that simulate human conversations through text or voice. They can be used to resolve customer inquiries and complaints, schedule calls, prioritize leads, and segment audiences.

– Machine learning: it is a branch of AI that allows systems to learn from data and improve their performance without the need for explicit programming. It can be applied to analyze trends, detect anomalies, predict behavior and generate reports.

– Automation: is the process of using computer systems to perform repetitive or routine tasks that normally require human intervention. It can be used to organize files, create forms, manage schedules and optimize resources.

AI for SMEs is a reality that offers numerous opportunities to improve internal audit management.

