Internal power struggle in Moscow military coup? FSB investigates Russian mercenary boss



Mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has raised serious allegations against Russia’s Defense Minister Shoigu. Now he is under investigation. photo

The conflict between the Wagner mercenary group and the Russian army escalates dramatically. Wagner boss Prigozhin threatens Defense Minister Shoigu – and is now considered a possible coup plotter.

The Russian secret service FSB is investigating against mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigoshin because of an attempted military coup. According to the Interfax news agency, Prigozhin called for a fight against Moscow’s military leadership. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin was aware of the case. “Such a crime is punishable by between 12 and 20 years’ imprisonment,” a statement from Russia’s attorney general’s office said. The initiation of the procedure by the FSB secret service was “legal and justified,” the authority continued.

Prigozhin is the head of the Russian private army Wagner. The FSB called on the troupe’s mercenaries to arrest Prigozhin. “We call on the fighters of the private army not to make irreparable mistakes, to stop all hostilities against the Russian people, to disobey the criminal and treacherous orders of Prigozhin and to take measures to arrest him,” the statement said FSB.

Threats against Defense Minister Shoigu

Prigozhin denies the accusation. “This is not an armed uprising, but a march for justice,” he said in a voice message distributed by his press service on Telegram. Wagner’s actions would not harm the activities of Russian forces in Ukraine, he added.

Prigozhin had previously accused Moscow’s military leadership of attacking its mercenary units and threatened to take countermeasures. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu had Wagner camps in the rear attacked with artillery, helicopters and rockets, Prigozhin said in a voice message also distributed by his press service on Telegram. He has 25,000 men under his command, who would now explain why such arbitrariness prevails in the country. “Whoever tries to resist us will be seen as a threat and killed immediately,” Prigozhin threatened. The Russian Defense Ministry denied an attack.

“Cowardly as a Woman”

According to Prigozhin, Shoigu came to Rostov-on-Don, a city of over a million people near the Ukrainian border, to direct the operation against Wagner. “At 9:00 p.m. he fled – cowardly as a woman – so as not to explain why he had taken off helicopters and had rocket attacks carried out to kill our boys. This beast will be stopped,” said Prigozhin. He spoke of a “large number” of dead, but did not give an exact number of the mercenaries allegedly killed in the attack.

The Ministry of Defense immediately rejected the allegations. All allegations are false and a “provocation,” according to a statement released by the ministry in the evening.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee also called the allegations unfounded. “The allegations spread on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin are completely unfounded. Therefore, based on these statements, the FSB has launched a criminal case for inciting an armed coup,” the agency’s statement said. In addition to the FSB, practically all other Russian security organs belong to the committee.

Meanwhile, the important Russian army general Sergey Surovikin sided with the power apparatus in Moscow. Surovikin, who is deputy chief of the Russian General Staff, called on Prigozhin in a video message to end the power struggle. “The enemy is just waiting for our domestic political situation to deteriorate,” said Surovikin in a video message. Surovikin is actually considered an ally of Prigozhin, but has now apparently decided to remain loyal to the Kremlin.

Armored personnel carriers in front of the Duma in Moscow

Armored vehicles have appeared in central Moscow amid a power struggle between the Wagner mercenary group and Russian security agencies.

“In Moscow, security measures have been increased, all important objects, such as state authorities and objects of transport infrastructure, have been put under increased surveillance,” reported the state news agency TASS, citing the security authorities. Videos had previously appeared online showing an infantry fighting vehicle and an armored military truck driving in front of the Russian parliament, the State Duma.

