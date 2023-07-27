Internally displaced people in Colombia struggle to survive in the city

Staying in the traditional villages of Colombia’s Chocó region means facing violence stemming from the country’s armed conflict, but life in the city brings new problems.

By: Jenny Barchfield in Quibdo. Taken from UNHCR

Afranio Nama Forastero, was head of his village in Chocó but has had difficulty finding stable work in Quibdó, at home with his wife in the slum of Brisas del Pueblo.

Carlos Córdoba was 8 years old when his idyllic childhood came to an abrupt end.

It was 1998 and she lived with her parents and two brothers in one of the Afro-Colombian villages that flood the banks of the rivers that run through Chocó, a remote jungle region on Colombia’s Pacific coast that has long been a focus of violence amidst the more than 60 years of armed conflict in the country.

When fighting between rebel groups and the Colombian army came dangerously close to the Córdoba riverside village, the family made the painful decision to leave it all behind. Under cover of darkness, they slipped away and took refuge in a dense corner of the jungle. At dawn, they managed to get through a firefight and reach the boat that would take them, along with many of their neighbors, to the main city of Chocó, Quibdó.

When I arrived in Quibdó, I realized what I had lost

Although they were safe in the city, life there was not easy.

“When I arrived in Quibdó, I realized what I had lost,” recalls Carlos, now 32, adding that in the city he no longer had the freedom and intimate connection with nature that had been the pillars of his life in the village. He also fell behind in his studies. The family had fled without documents and it took them two years to enroll the children in school.

But for his parents, the situation was even more serious. In Quibdó, they no longer had land to grow food, nor could they simply go down to the river to cast a net to catch dinner. Nor did they have the necessary knowledge to get a job in the city.

Carlos Córdoba with students from a public school in Brisas del Poblado, a neighborhood in Quibdó created by internally displaced people fleeing the rural areas of Chocó.

“I was crying because of anguish [de ver a] my parents were desperate and they didn’t have a way to survive with us at the moment”, says Carlos.

The impasse in which the Córdoba family found themselves is typical of the inhabitants of Chocó and many other areas of Colombia, which has the second largest population of internally displaced persons in the world, after Syria, with 6.8 million. . Remaining in their ancestral towns means living with the ghost of violence always present. Although the Colombian government signed a peace agreement with the main guerrilla organization, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in 2016, the conflict between other guerrilla and paramilitary groups continues in Chocó, as well as in the nearby regions of Cauca and Nariño. and in the eastern regions of Arauca and Norte de Santander, on the Colombian-Venezuelan border. On the other hand, fleeing to the city means potentially sinking into misery and hunger that can last for years, or even decades.

Adjusting to living on the sidelines

The decision to flee also means leaving behind a traditional way of life that dates back centuries, when the Chocó first became a haven for indigenous people and former slaves escaping persecution.

Multiple death threats forced Afranio Nama Forastero, a 53-year-old Embera Indian, to flee with his family to Quibdó in 2014. They settled in a wooden shack in Brisas del Poblado, a neighborhood on the outskirts of the city that was built in the late 1990s by displaced people with nowhere to go.

While in his home country, Afranio was the head of his village, in Quibdó he has struggled to find stable work.

“I lived in a community and it would be fine, but moving here like this, well, we are having a hard time, but we have already adapted to the bad life, because if it already was, there was the bad life, that sometimes you know that one without money, without work, sometimes we have breakfast, we don’t have lunch, we sleep like this, sometimes we have dinner, we don’t have breakfast at all”, he comments.

But the most painful part of Afranio’s years in Quibdó has been seeing how his children distanced themselves from the Embera traditions.

“We are losing our identity, as the indigenous people that we are, as the Embera that we are, it is being lost. So that’s something, something painful that I see in that part. For example, most of us indigenous people don’t speak the Embera language anymore, everything is Spanish”.

“It hurts a lot,” he says with a sigh.

An undulating dirt road leads from Quibdó, the capital of the Chocó region, to Villa Nueva, a town made up of indigenous people displaced from all over the region.

Students from a public school in Brisas del Poblado face each other in a soccer match. Most of them come from displaced families.

Community leaders from Brisas del Poblado visit María, an internally displaced person who suffers from severe memory loss and lives alone.

An undulating dirt road leads from Quibdó, the capital of the Chocó region, to Villa Nueva, a town made up of indigenous people displaced from all over the region.

Seeking to create new social ties within their communities, both Afranio and Carlos have turned to volunteer work to enrich their lives and their communities. Both are members of the Brisas del Poblado Community Action Board, which tries to break the cycle of hopelessness through community projects and after-school activities for local youth.

The group, which receives support from UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, organizes after-school soccer training and dance classes to keep children active and engaged. It also collaborates with local residents to spearhead other projects, including a community center that is still in the planning phase, as well as to support families in dire need.

UNHCR also works to help its residents obtain title to their homes, a key step in accessing essential services such as clean water and electricity. Over time, this legalization process will allow the residents of Brisas del Poblado to own their homes.

Carlos points out that it is the memory of displacement from his own childhood that motivates him to work as a volunteer in the Community Action Board.

“It would have been very pleasant for me to register in a program like the one we have now,” he says. “I see that [a los niños] It takes them out a bit from what I lived at the time, from that cloud of impotence, from that cloud of despair, of sadness for having arrived at a place where I was alien, for having left everything”.

