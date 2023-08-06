INTERNATIONAL BEER DAY! Health!! « CDE News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (writing) It is the most consumed alcoholic beverage around the world, but it did not find a date in its honor until a few years ago

In honor of the exquisite and ancient beer tradition, today, Friday August 4, International Beer Day is commemorated. This fermented barley, water with yeast and hops is the most consumed alcoholic beverage around the world, but despite the fact that its origin extends hundreds of generations back, it did not find a date in its honor until the year 2007.

But why do we celebrate International Beer Day? It was a group of friends in a bar in California, United States, who conceived the idea that would give birth to this global celebration. Jesse Avshalomov, Evan Hamilton, Aaron Araki and Richard Hernández shared the conviction that this drink deserved its own day on the calendar. “It is the most famous in the world and must have a day marked on the calendar,” they enthusiastically affirmed.

The idea was enthusiastically received online, but it wasn’t until 2012 that the first Friday in August was officially designated International Beer Day. Since then, this day has brought together people from all latitudes around the unique flavor and rich history that this drink brings with it.

The origin of beer

Beer, deeply rooted in the history of humanity, has been present throughout the centuries. The oldest traces of beer production in Europe date back to the year 3000 BC, in a cavern near Barcelona, ​​known as the Can Sadurní cave. Inside, a 50-liter ceramic container reveals traces of what could have been an old brewery, according to experts.

The Iberian peoples, who inhabited the Iberian Peninsula, made beer their favorite drink, as attested by more than 20 archaeological sites that have revealed its presence in grave goods. Beer, made from barley, was a faithful companion of those times, a drink with abundant foam and soft gasification. Surprisingly, the wine would not cross the borders of the Peninsula until the 8th century BC.

Historical importance

In addition to its undeniable taste and sociability, beer also played a crucial role at certain moments in history. During the Middle Ages, when water hygiene raised serious concerns, beer was touted as a safe option for hydration, as its cooking and fermentation process killed off harmful bacteria. This pragmatic use of beer helped forge the foundations of commerce and finance, giving rise to businessmen and entrepreneurs.

