International Chinese education is booming, Guangxi colleges and universities international Chinese teacher training class opens in Guilin-Chinanews.com

The opening ceremony of the training class.Photo by Luo Shiqing

China News Service, Guilin, June 18th (Jiang Fenghui) “For foreign students, the first Chinese they come into contact with when they are growing up are international Chinese teachers. In their eyes, what international Chinese teachers look like is what China looks like. On June 17, Li Jingwen, a teacher at Guilin Tourism College in Guilin, Guangxi, said in an interview.

With the in-depth development of globalization, the demand for Chinese learning in various countries continues to be strong, and international Chinese education is booming. In recent years, Guangxi has actively integrated into the “Belt and Road” construction, continuously deepened international educational exchanges and cooperation, and the brand awareness of “Study in Guangxi” has been expanding day by day. Guangxi has vigorously promoted the construction of the China-ASEAN Education Open Cooperation Pilot Zone, and has become one of the provinces in China that receive more students from ASEAN countries. As of mid-September 2022, there are 7,248 international students registered in universities in Guangxi.

In order to improve the construction level of international Chinese teachers in Guangxi, help international Chinese teachers in colleges and universities in Guangxi to deeply understand new trends in the development of international Chinese education in the new era and policy trends, cutting-edge theories and latest research results, and improve their professional capabilities, from June 16th to 17th, the The Second Training Course for International Chinese Teachers in Colleges and Universities in Guangxi was held in Guilin.

The guests at the meeting took a group photo.Photo by Luo Shiqing

This training course specially invited Professor Jiang Liping from Beijing Language and Culture University, Professor Ye Jun from East China Normal University, and international Chinese education experts from Thailand, Vietnam and other countries. “Basic approach” and “International Forum on Theory and Practice of International Chinese Teacher Education under the Framework of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP)”. The training class also organized the students to carry out on-site teaching activities at the Guixue Museum on the Yanshan Campus of Guangxi Normal University to help the students better develop the educational resources of “understanding China” for international students in China.

On June 17, the “Guangxi International Chinese Teacher Education Development Center” established by the Education Department of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was unveiled at Guangxi Normal University.

The scene of the unveiling ceremony.Photo by Jiang Fenghui

According to reports, the establishment of the Guangxi International Chinese Teacher Education Development Center is a milestone. As an important platform for international Chinese teacher education in Guangxi, the center will undertake the important task of cultivating and improving the professional ability of international Chinese teachers. It provides international Chinese teachers with high-quality education and training, academic research and teaching resource development.

It is reported that this training course was sponsored by the Foreign Students Education Management Professional Committee of Guangxi Higher Education Society and organized by Guangxi Normal University. Nearly 50 international Chinese teachers from various universities in Guangxi participated in the training. (over)