International Conference on Venezuela in Bogotá will take place on May 25 – EntornoInteligente

International Conference on Venezuela in Bogotá will take place on May 25

International Conference on Venezuela in Bogotá will take place on May 25

Next May 25 will be the international conference on Venezuelaa meeting that will take place in Bogota and that it will seek, with an international presence of the highest level, to relaunch the political dialogue in the neighboring country.

As revealed, at this meeting led by the Government Colombian, the Secretary of State of the USA, Antony Blink; the head of diplomacy European Unionforeign ministers from several Latin American countries and a representative of the Venezuelan regime, it is not yet known if Nicolás Maduro himself, and representatives of all sides of the opposition.

The idea is that this dialogue is the restart of a process to normalize the political situation in Venezuela and that is why the presence of the United States is key, an essential actor for this to materialize.

As has been commented on in La W, to reach this point there have been many meetings between Colombian diplomats and authorities in USA y Venezuelawho directly with the president have coordinated the conference.

The reactivation of diplomatic relations with Venezuela was key to reaching this point, and to this is added a new milestone in the reestablishment of diplomatic channels: Venezuela y Colombia are once again sharing key information on security and defense related issues to fight criminal groups that affect the border area.

