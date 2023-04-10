Montevideo. In the Chilean capital of Santiago, the discussion forum “Freedom and Democracy group” was founded with the aim of uniting the Ibero-American right wing.

“This group was founded because we believe it is absolutely necessary to organize and unite to defend freedom and democracy on our continent,” ex-Chilean President Sebastián Piñera said on March 176.

“Many of the setbacks that democracy has suffered have been caused less by those who hate democracy and more by the lack of a defense strategy by those who represent it,” explained the meeting’s host. Eleven presidents and ex-presidents took part in the kick-off event in person or virtually, as well as other right-wing politicians and ex-Chilean ministers.

This is according to information from the EFE news agency and the daily newspaper Third around the heads of government of Paraguay, Mario Abdo, and Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, who were joined by several ex-presidents: the Mexicans Felipe Calderón and Vicente Fox, Iván Duque and Andrés Pastrana from Colombia, the Argentine Mauricio Macri, the Bolivian Jorge Quiroga and the Spaniards Mariano Rajoy and José María Aznar.

This initiative aims to unite the conservative right in the same way as the far-right Spanish party Vox’s “Madrid Forum,” which is currently networking the far-right in Latin America and Spain. The founding meeting took place at the Andrés Bello University in Santiago de Chile, where the founding declaration of the group was also signed.

Despite the clear ideological orientation of the forum participants, Iván Duque emphasized: “This is not a debate between left and right. It is a debate between demagogues and educators.” The Colombian ex-president continued: “In many places in Latin America we have seen how demagogues and populists have tried to instill in the youth a sense of rejection of the institutions, a sense of rejection of all historical progress. They try to drum into them that nothing has been achieved and that it is therefore necessary to bring down the institutions and found the republic anew”.

In his speech, former Mexican President Calderón also distanced himself from the left, which he said “controls and destroys the region.” Others followed Duque’s example and preferred to speak of “populists” – such as Aznar and Macri, who claimed that they would “redistribute and in turn destroy people’s future”. The Argentine ex-president added: “We have finally come together to face this together.”

Ecuadorian Guillermo Lasso claimed that there were “dark attempts to destabilize democracy” in his country. But his government will remain, said the president, who is threatened with a lawsuit in Ecuador because he is suspected of covering up for people close to him who are involved in a corruption network.

In his speech, the Bolivian Quiroga even found words of praise for the incumbent Chilean head of state, Gabriel Boric, who had recently criticized the human rights situation in Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela: “I welcome that President Boric has this attitude. It’s extremely uncomfortable for Petro, Lula , Fernández, Amlo and whatever their names are, that the youngest of them, who himself comes from the left, calls things like they are, at least in the case of Nicaragua.”

Piñera himself emphasized that the group was an “important contribution to this eternal struggle” that “freedom and democracy” were waging against “oppression and dictatorship”. The group was created to “confront the enemies of democracy with more efficiency, more will and more courage, to better coordinate our concerns and move from words and good intentions to deeds and results”.

On March 24, however, it became known that the former de facto head of government of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, had also joined the group. Áñez became president in 2019 after a coup d’état ousted President Evo Morales. On March 24, ex-Panama President Mireya Moscoso also became part of the Freedom and Democracy group.