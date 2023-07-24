International cooperation in the Tollense Valley | Message @ Archeology Online

These finds are of great importance because they coincide with the internationally known finds from the Tollense Valley. As early as 1996, volunteers from the State Office for Culture and Monument Preservation discovered a large number of bones in the region. Analysis found these bones to be around 3,000 years old and suggest a violent confrontation. Other fascinating finds have come to light in recent years, including the wooden structures on the west bank of the Tollense in 2015.

However, the wooden structures in the river are heavily eroded. It is therefore of crucial importance to carefully document and secure these finds. In close cooperation with the Practical Archeology Department of the State Archeology Department of the State Office for Culture and Monument Preservation, drill cores are taken and extensive magnetic investigations are carried out in order to record the landscape context of the wooden structures. A limited sondage section on the west bank provides additional insights into the site.

The field school not only aims to document these unique finds, but also to ensure their preservation. Experts emphasize the importance of the sites and the protection of the artifacts for future generations. An important aspect is the humidity of the moor, in which there are still many finds that have not yet been found. To prevent these precious artifacts from decaying, they must be protected and preserved. This requires the responsible work of the scientists who work together with international partners, such as the Universities of Leiden and Groningen, on the exploration and development of the Tollense Valley.

As part of her summer trip, the Science Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Bettina Martin, visited the important archaeological site in the Tollense Valley.

“The Tollensetal harbors an archaeological treasure of absolute world importance. It is one of the 50 most important archaeological sites in the world. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, we have a spectacular site in the Tollense Valley that has caused a stir around the world. Individual exhibits have already been shown in the British Museum in London. We want to better present this treasure in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania to the public. The planned Archaeological State Museum in Rostock will play an important role in this. But it’s also important to me that this important archaeological site in the Tollense Valley is shown to its best advantage. The State Office for Culture and Monument Preservation is currently working on a concept, including those involved on site, on how we can better develop this treasure in the region for tourism. That would also be an important boost for the region as a whole.” Science Minister Bettina Martin

The importance of the Tollense Valley as one of the world‘s most important archaeological sites is further underlined by the research work of the field school. These valuable insights will not only contribute to scientific research, but will also raise awareness of the historical importance of the Tollense Valley in the region and beyond. The field school makes a significant contribution to the study and preservation of this unique archaeological treasure, which gives us a fascinating insight into our past.