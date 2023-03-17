Home News International Criminal Court issued arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin
International Criminal Court issued arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin

International Criminal Court issued arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday for war crimes committed by the president in his invasion of Ukraine. The court also reportedly issued an arrest warrant against the Russian commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova.

According to the high court, the crimes would have been committed since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022; it also points out that the president did not exercise adequate control over his civilian and military subordinates who committed these acts.

According to the statement issued in the last few hours by the ICC, the Russian president would be “allegedly responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of the population (children) and the illegal transfer of the population (children) from the occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.” Russian”.

For his part, the president of the International Criminal Court, Piotr Hofmański, noted that, “the Pre-Trial Chamber II considered, based on the requests of the Prosecutor’s Office of February 22, 2023, that there are reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect is responsible for the crime.”

Piotr Józef Hofmański, President of the International Criminal Court

Given this decision by the ICC, the non-governmental organization dedicated to the investigation, Human Rights Watch (HRW), celebrated the arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, and highlighted this ruling as the first step to end impunity. of the crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

“This is an important day for many victims of crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine since 2014,” Balkees Jarrah, deputy director for International Justice of the non-governmental organization, argued in a brief statement.

Balkees Jarrah, associate director for international justice at Human Rights Watch
Balkees Jarrah, associate director for international justice at Human Rights Watch

In addition, for HRW the ICC decision is “a clear message that giving orders to commit or tolerate serious crimes against civilians can lead to a cell in The Hague.”

Despite the fact that the arrest warrant against Putin and Lvova-Belova is a historic decision, the ICC has no powers to detain suspects, since it can only exercise jurisdiction within the countries that signed the agreement that established the court; however, there are some countries that have not embraced this figure, such as Russia, China, Turkey, India, Israel, and the United States.

Let us remember that the International Criminal Court is a court that judges those responsible for serious crimes such as genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and State crimes and the cases that the UN Security Council refers to them.

