“International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia”: Fátima Ortiz

The lawyer Fátima Ortiz, recalled this Wednesday in the Platform program, that every May 17 marks the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, for which she assured that all human beings have the right to enjoy what the Constitution of the Republic, such as life, liberty, health, work, education among others.

“Every person has the right to identity, that we be named as I recognize myself, many people request a change of names through a judge or administrative means, in El Salvador it can only be done through the courts”made it known.

Given this, the lawyer stressed that the trans community has been fighting for many years to have a gender identity law where they recognize them according to their changes.

“On February 18, 2022, the current Constitutional Chamber issues a ruling assessing that there were violations of the principle of gender equality for trans people”he expressed.

Finally, Ortiz stated that currently the trans population in El Salvador only has one way to change their name and that is through the courts, which he pointed out is a cumbersome and long process.