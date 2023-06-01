Home » “International Day of Action for Women’s Health”: Claudia Ortiz
“International Day of Action for Women’s Health”: Claudia Ortiz

This Wednesday in the Platform program, the lawyer Fátima Ortiz, spoke about the International Day of Action for Women’s Health, which is commemorated every May 28 worldwide and is related to the claim of the right to health of women.

“In 1984, the first regional meeting for Women’s Health was held and within this framework the network for women’s health was created, attended by 60 women’s organizations from Latin America”made it known.

Given this, the lawyer considered that advances have been seen thanks to which many women now enjoy better care and health, due to the efforts of other women organized at the time.

“None of the rights have been given to us, all have been taken away and on many occasions they have been taken by force”Ortiz said.

Finally, the lawyer recognized that it is thanks to the social organizations that have had an impact so that the conventions related to women’s health could advance, and incorporate public policies, regulatory changes in criminal matters, incorporate issues such as femicide, among others, which they did not talk before.

