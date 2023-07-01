International Day of Cooperatives – El Diario

This celebration aims to highlight the importance and positive impact that cooperatives have on society.

Every year in many countries around the world, every first Saturday in July, millions of people come together to recognize and promote the fundamental values ​​and principles that underpin the cooperative movement and the vital role that cooperatives play in communities.

Promotion of solidarity and equity

Cooperativism is based on these values ​​and cooperatives are organizations formed by people who come together voluntarily to meet their economic, social and cultural needs together. By working together and sharing the benefits equitably, cooperatives promote inclusion and reduce social inequalities, generating a positive impact in the community.

Employment generation and local development

Cooperatives are job creators, through self-management and democratic decision-making; They provide job opportunities to their members and to the community in general. These organizations contribute to local economic development, especially in rural areas and disadvantaged communities, where they can emerge as a sustainable alternative to generate income, promote productive projects, and strengthen the region’s economy.

Member empowerment

One of the hallmarks of cooperatives is their focus on member empowerment. Each person involved in a cooperative has a voice and vote in decision making. This promotes the active participation of individuals in the management of their own organization and gives them the opportunity to influence the policies and practices that affect them. Member empowerment strengthens social cohesion and fosters a sense of shared responsibility.

Sustainability and social responsibility

Cooperatives are governed by ethical principles and fundamental values ​​that include social responsibility and sustainability. These organizations are focused on generating economic benefits, but not at the expense of the environment or the community. Cooperatives often implement responsible business practices, promoting sustainable production, environmental protection, and reinvestment of surpluses in community development.

Collaboration and strengthening of the social fabric

Cooperativism fosters collaboration and the building of relationships of trust among the members of a community. By joining forces to achieve common goals, cooperatives promote social cohesion and teamwork. These organizations not only provide services and benefits to their members, but also contribute to capacity building, education and training.

Cooperatives in the department

There are organizations based on the principles, values ​​and practices of the solidarity economy, such as the Cooperativa de Ahorro y Crédito de los Trabajador de la Educación de Risaralda COOEDUCAR whose economic, social and environmental services are aimed at raising the standard of living of the associate, their families and stakeholders. It will be one of the four best solidarity economy organizations, leader in the Coffee Region and surrounding departments, in number of associates, quality of financial and social services, which transcends the political, economic, social, cultural and environmental aspects, contributing to the peace of the country with social justice.

Of course, Confecoop Risaralda (ASOCORIS) should be mentioned, an association that provides constant advice, collaboration and representation in solving the concerns of the solidarity economy group in Risaralda, it is also a spokesperson confederation, which represents the solidarity economy sector. before the State, Civil Society and the Private Sector.

