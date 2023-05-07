Home » International Day of the Red Cross is celebrated in Zamora
International Day of the Red Cross is celebrated in Zamora

They began the celebration with a long walk that started from the Punta de Mata Red Cross and went along Av. Bolívar in the capital of Zamora.

The Venezuelan Red Cross is doing a great job.

With a great walk, they celebrated this Sunday, May 8, the international day of Red Cross in Punta de Mata, Ezequiel Zamora municipality.

Slogans alluding to humanitarian work, balloons and posters were part of the initiative headed by the Executive Committee, directors, volunteers, collaborators and friends of the institution.

María Morún, president of the Subcommittee, highlighted that May 8 is the day selected in homage to the birth of Swiss Jean Henry Dunant, founder of the international Red Cross and Red Crescent movement.

In this sense, he stressed that 160 years have passed since the creation of the movement that is governed by 7 fundamental principles such as humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary nature, unity and university.

In accordance with the scheduled activities, this Monday they will continue with the celebration, establishing a prevention point on the area’s boulevard, to attend blood pressure checks, deworming, first aid guidance, among other topics.

Finally, they called on the population to integrate and be part of the largest humanitarian network in the world.

International Day of the Red Cross is celebrated in Zamora laverdaddemonagas.com cruz roja2

The Red Cross walk in Zamora passed through Bolívar avenue in Punta de Mata.

