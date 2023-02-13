The International Day of Women and Girls in Science was commemorated this Saturday, February 11, in countries that recognize the role of women in various fields of knowledge such as technology, engineering, mathematics, among others.

This date was declared by the United Nations Organization, UN, in 2015, and this year was focused on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), since among them there are goals aimed at gender equality and the reduction of inequalities .

At the National University of Colombia, located in La Paz, to the north of the department of Cesar, a group of professors and students held a discussion and a series of artistic activities where they highlighted the possibilities of working for the access of women and girls in the world of science equitably.