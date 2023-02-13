Home News International Day of Women and Girls in Science at UNAL
News

International Day of Women and Girls in Science at UNAL

by admin
International Day of Women and Girls in Science at UNAL

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science was commemorated this Saturday, February 11, in countries that recognize the role of women in various fields of knowledge such as technology, engineering, mathematics, among others.

This date was declared by the United Nations Organization, UN, in 2015, and this year was focused on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), since among them there are goals aimed at gender equality and the reduction of inequalities .

At the National University of Colombia, located in La Paz, to the north of the department of Cesar, a group of professors and students held a discussion and a series of artistic activities where they highlighted the possibilities of working for the access of women and girls in the world of science equitably.

See also  The itinerary of 3 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Jingmen, Hubei announced

You may also like

The Party Committee of the Provincial Highway and...

Attorney General of the Nation opposes sending criminals...

He kidnapped, beat and abused his partner for...

Balloons set off another storm, and the United...

Mexico defends its position against the blockade of...

Choco Owl (Megascops centralis) – Choco7days.com

Liaoning launched the action of guaranteeing employment, promoting...

“Samuel Moreno, a truly lost life”: Gustavo Petro

Match of Millionaires VS Tolima was suspended for...

Promoting Chinese-style modernization needs to properly handle several...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy