Resident community of the affected sector and citizen oversight They were present at a technical table with national and international experts, where they listened to the alternatives presented by the District administration.

Before the declaration of public calamity that exists on the sector of Salguero Beach due to coastal erosion, the Infrastructure Management and the District Office for Climate Change and Risk Managementheld a technical table with national and international experts, in which the resident community of the affected area and environmental authorities were present, in order to publicize alternative solutions to mitigate environmental problems.

One of the exposed solutions and the most optioned, is the construction of rigid structures in the eroded area, which received suggestions from the environmental and agrarian attorney of Magdalena, Jorge Escobar Silebiand that they were received by the firm that made the designs.

He Institute of Marine and Coastal Research ‘José Benito Vives de Andréis’ (Invemar) will introduce you to the district administration studies and designs for the recovery of the beach area, with a responsible vision towards the environment that will be included in the Master Plan.

Likewise, it will present a proposal that will be shared with the environmental authorities, to determine the future of the artisanal spur that was illegally installed on the beach and that is causing damage to its sedimentation.

Mayor Virna Johnson It has prioritized the execution of actions in this sector, thinking about the benefit of the resident community, fishermen and tourist workers.