Home News International experts are part of the proposals to solve coastal erosion
News

International experts are part of the proposals to solve coastal erosion

by admin
International experts are part of the proposals to solve coastal erosion

Resident community of the affected sector and citizen oversight They were present at a technical table with national and international experts, where they listened to the alternatives presented by the District administration.

Before the declaration of public calamity that exists on the sector of Salguero Beach due to coastal erosion, the Infrastructure Management and the District Office for Climate Change and Risk Managementheld a technical table with national and international experts, in which the resident community of the affected area and environmental authorities were present, in order to publicize alternative solutions to mitigate environmental problems.

One of the exposed solutions and the most optioned, is the construction of rigid structures in the eroded area, which received suggestions from the environmental and agrarian attorney of Magdalena, Jorge Escobar Silebiand that they were received by the firm that made the designs.

He Institute of Marine and Coastal Research ‘José Benito Vives de Andréis’ (Invemar) will introduce you to the district administration studies and designs for the recovery of the beach area, with a responsible vision towards the environment that will be included in the Master Plan.

Likewise, it will present a proposal that will be shared with the environmental authorities, to determine the future of the artisanal spur that was illegally installed on the beach and that is causing damage to its sedimentation.

Mayor Virna Johnson It has prioritized the execution of actions in this sector, thinking about the benefit of the resident community, fishermen and tourist workers.

See also  The people of all ethnic groups are happy and healthy, the great motherland is prosperous and prosperous

You may also like

Ampel simply throws the true representatives of the...

Abdul Jalil chairs the meeting of the Board...

Yopal and Aguazul present a very high risk...

Because of fines – climate stickers flashed at...

What are the causes of drought in the...

‘Bolillo’ Gómez would be the new technical director...

Schleswig-Flensburg: Drivers only slightly injured after falling in...

Soonchunhyang University appointed EXO’s Suho High-Flex Education Ambassador...

History of the arson attempt against the population...

The number of deaths in Germany remained slightly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy