International festival Dance days / Dance days 2023: Dance for every body

Movement is a manifestation of every body. It is the authentic, primal way we use to try to understand each other. People codified the movement into the form of dance, which has accompanied human social expression since time immemorial.

Festival Dni tanca / Dance days 2023, which is organized by the Studio Dance Theater in Banská Bystrica, this year is under the motto “dance for every body.” The festival does not try to represent only the perfect bodies of the dancers. He wants to show the difference.

In Banská Bystrica and Zvolen from June 4 to 11, you will see a mother, a child, a dancing actor, a performing dancer, dancing non-dancers, old and young, handicapped, artists from various cultural backgrounds on stage.

Lucia Kašiarová, its dramaturg and director of the Studio Dance Theater, brings the festival closer.

Dramaturgical backgroundmer festival Dni tanca / Dance days 2023 is inclto ensure that dance is inclusive and diverseIt is movementsIt is art. Is contemporary dance really like that??

The priority of the festival was to show a wide range of artistic approaches in dance. Performances of contemporary movement and dance art are created as a dialogue, as a partnership between choreographer, set designer, music creator, technicians, performers. Thanks to this close cooperation, works are created that are not only interesting for dance enthusiasts, but also for fans of visual art, technology, and music. The need for inclusivity and diversity naturally follows from this. Dance develops in the sense of social needs. I feel that the need for social engagement can be seen in other areas as well, not only in art. Firms are changing organizational structures, corporations are interested in social projects, and so on. Dance reflects all this. In addition, contemporary dance is naturally authentic in its methodology and technique. This means that in contrast to classical dance, which tries to show the perfection and beauty of the body, its virtuosity, contemporary dance, on the contrary, uses the body as it is. It uses principles such as body weight, suspension, simply natural physical laws, against which classical dance fights. Ballet, for example, goes against gravity, while contemporary dance makes full use of it.

What is the difference between contemporary dance and classical dance?It isto?

It does not have a technically or methodologically defined code. rather, it changes over time as well as in the approach of the given artist. When you go to 10 performances of contemporary dance, each one will be completely different, and if you don’t like one, it doesn’t mean that the tenth one won’t appeal to you. The form of contemporary dance is extremely diverse, from a more traditional theatrical form to conceptual works. The Dance days festival also reflects this. The program includes the happening Jáma lvová, which involves the community in the choreography, but also a more traditional dance performance such as Karel Vaňek’s Postheroica, which also represents the older generation of choreographers at the festival.

Cthe andstill connects the festival program with theIt ismy dance for everyoneIt is three?

We can perceive the body through its physical manifestations, but also through its identity. We perceive someone as a woman, a man, a child. For example, the performance of Adrienn Hód, Martina Hajdyla and Sonia Ferienčíková Soft Spot tries to suppress the perception of the body through the label of identity. On the stage we see two dancers whose faces and bodies are covered. Thanks to this, we begin to perceive the body through its pure physicality. How she can move, how perfect she is. Subconsciously, we have a need to assign an identity to the body: are they women? Aren’t they women? Does a veiled face represent belonging to a certain religion? Etc. So the performance puts the viewer in a kind of conflict and asks what defines us as people.

In contrast, we have Antoinette Helbing with the performance Laughing Game, where the physicality of the dancing body is completely suppressed, but the physicality of the body is shown in a natural activity that we all know, and that is laughter. Antoinette really “just” laughs on stage for 40 minutes.

And that is too dance?

It’s definitely a dance. Contemporary dance disrupts the notion that dance is just dancers moving to music. That it’s just an aesthetic experience. In addition to an aesthetic experience, contemporary dance can be a mental experience, it can be a manifesto, it can point to social needs, current events. It can force us to think differently precisely through the movement of the body. It can be an interactive performance that forces us to become movers.

The festival offers an excellent ground for how to actually frame these different approaches in the dramaturgy. If we have a viewer who follows us throughout the festival, he has a chance to find out that every way and form of output is based on the theme.

It is repeated to usits, that contemporary dance is not only about dance and its aesthetic experience, but also about the expression of social, social needs through body movement. This also happens by connecting with other forms of artIt isspeech. In what way will he see itme poCas of the Dni tanca / Dance days 2023 festival?

For me, Marie Gourdain, a French choreographer, has an interesting and unconventional approach. Marie is an artist and scenographer who got into dance through her need to understand how the material works with the body. Her work is therefore completely specific and proves that not only a dancer can be a choreographer, but also a musician and finally a scenographer.

Marie Gourdain’s Medusa performance, which you will see at the festival, is inspired by the well-known baroque painting The Raft of the Medusa. The painting has a historical value for us, and it is precisely through its processing with the help of dance that it also acquires a contemporary meaning for us.

For the Slovak audience, it is good to see the performance of Raimonda Gudavičiūtė M(other). I think that, unfortunately, patriarchy still rules in Slovakia and women are disadvantaged. The performance M(other) shows the beautiful relationship of mother and son who are together on stage. The work analyzes the different roles that the mother juggles and which repeatedly overlap, mix and contradict each other during the dance. The performance actually fits with the stereotyped social caste and the conventional idea of ​​what the role of a mother should look like. It’s a topic that’s still little talked about.

Raimonda Gudavičiūtė will also present herself at the festival as a lecturer during the movementsIt isof the workshop for families. ifideaof workshops with ešand to festivals mwe can participate?

We did not want to conceive of the Dni tanca / Dance days festival as just a parade of dance performances. Our goal is to provide space for a general understanding and experience of dance. Therefore, in addition to the performance in the festival program, many artists will teach a workshop and participate in a discussion. For me, it is a way to educate the audience, the wider public, but also our team at the Studio Dance Theatre.

Raimonda Gudavičiūtė’s workshop is an opportunity for parents to spend time with their child in a playful environment where movement is the main tool of communication. The Candoco Dance Company and Markéta Stránská’s workshop and their performance Last Shelter break down barriers about dance and disability, expanding the perception of what dance can be.

As part of the festival, you will hold two discussionsIt is formand you. One of them is the discussion Culture without bariIt isr. Inclusivity in art is important, i.eIt isma, in what way you plan to grab it?

Cultural organizations themselves have a problem implementing the needs of different groups with different handicaps, barriers with different cultural approaches into the regular agenda and even into the buildings themselves, which are often not well equipped for specific groups. At the same time, there are no financial resources for this. There is also a lack of resources for training the cultural workers themselves, who are often not prepared to work with disadvantaged groups. During the discussion, we will discuss the possibilities of making cultural events accessible to viewers with specific needs, as well as systemic steps that are taking place or should take place to achieve inclusivity.

The second discussion format during the festival will be the panel discussion Examples of cooperation between established and non-established culture. The Studio dance theater operates under the authority of the Banskobystrica self-governing region. We are the only established dance theater in Slovakia, and at the same time there is a very rich independent dance scene. Naturally, it often happens that independent dance groups want to play with us. However, we have no way of introducing them, because the founder appointed us to play his own shows and not other people’s shows. For me, the topic of how to cooperate, what are its advantages and disadvantages is important. I am glad that the representatives of the Banskobystrica self-governing region will also listen to the discussion.

You can find more information on the website of the Studio Dance Theater in Banská Bystrica, tickets can be purchased HERE