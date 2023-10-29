International Financial Forum 2023 Global Annual Conference Opens with Keynote Speeches from Prominent Figures

International Financial Forum 2023 Global Annual Conference Kicks Off in Guangzhou

On October 28, the International Financial Forum 2023 Global Annual Conference commenced in Nansha, Guangzhou. Prominent figures such as Zhou Xiaochuan, Wang Weizhong, and Li Jiachao were present and delivered impactful speeches.

Zhou Xiaochuan, co-chairman of the International Financial Forum and vice chairman of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, emphasized the importance of the Forum in promoting international financial exchanges and cooperation. He stressed the need for global coordination and cooperation to combat the current economic uncertainties. Zhou urged countries to defend multilateralism, champion an open world economy, and actively support free trade and investment. He expressed hope that the conference attendees would engage in sincere discussions, share valuable suggestions, and work towards consensus to stimulate global economic recovery and growth.

Wang Weizhong, Governor of Guangdong Province, extended congratulations on behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government for the successful organization of the annual meeting. He recognized the Forum’s vital role in fostering dialogue and cooperation in the global financial sector. Wang highlighted the efforts made by Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao in transforming the Greater Bay Area into an international financial hub. He pledged to follow the principles outlined by General Secretary Xi Jinping and to prioritize high-quality development and the establishment of a new development pattern. Wang expressed his commitment to strengthening economic ties and contributing to the construction of an open world economy.

Li Jiachao, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, acknowledged the special significance of the annual meeting as it coincided with the International Financial Forum’s 20th anniversary. Hong Kong’s commitment to free trade, multilateralism, and global cooperation was reaffirmed by Li. He stressed Hong Kong’s unique position as a bridge between the mainland and the world, with unparalleled advantages resulting from the “one country, two systems” policy. Li assured attendees that the SAR government will take measures to solidify and enhance Hong Kong’s competitiveness as an international financial center, leveraging its strengths to contribute to the country’s quality development and global economic cooperation.

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished guests such as Han Seung-soo, co-chairman of the International Financial Forum and former Prime Minister of South Korea, and Arroyo, director of the International Financial Forum and former President of the Philippines, among others.

Under the theme “New Capital, New Value, New World: Revitalization and Cooperation under the Fragmentation of the Global Economy,” the annual meeting was co-hosted by the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government, the Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government, and the International Finance Forum. The conference took place in Nansha, Guangzhou, at the permanent venue of the International Financial Forum. Eminent personalities from the global economic and financial sectors participated in dialogues on pressing issues impacting both China and the world.

Vice Governor Zhang Xin and Vice Governor and Acting Mayor of Guangzhou Sun Zhiyang were present at the event, emphasizing the commitment of Guangdong to facilitate successful conference proceedings.

The International Financial Forum 2023 Global Annual Conference marks a significant milestone in fostering international collaboration and contributing to the sustainable development of the global economy.

