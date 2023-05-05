International food prices rose in April for the first time in a year





The benchmark price index for staple foods rose in April for the first time in a year, due to increases in world prices for sugar, meat and rice, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations reported today. Agriculture (FAO).

The FAO indicator, which monitors the monthly variations in international prices of the most traded basic food products, reached an average of 127.2 points in April, 0.6% more than in March.

The index stood 19.7% below its level in April 2022, but still 5.2% higher than in April 2021, the agency explained in a statement.

Sugar prices increased by 17.6% compared to March, reaching their highest level since October 2011, due to “lowering production expectations and results in India, China, Thailand and the European Union caused by dry weather conditions”.

Also playing a role was “the slow start to the sugarcane harvest in Brazil, along with rising international crude oil prices, which may increase demand for sugarcane-based ethanol.”

Meat prices also rose, 1.3%, driven by the increase in pork prices, followed by poultry prices, “which increased amid Asian import demand and restrictions on imports.” production spurred by animal health problems.

And “international beef prices also increased due to decreased supply of slaughter cattle, especially in the US.”

Meanwhile, prices of other large categories of food products, with the exception of rice, continued their downward trend, with special emphasis on those of cereals, which fell by 1.7% compared to March and stood on average one 19.8% below its April 2022 value.

Wheat prices fell by 2.3%, “mainly due to the large exportable availabilities in Australia and the Russian Federation” and those of corn by 3.2% due to “seasonally increasing supplies in South America with the current harvests ».

On the other hand, “in a context of reduced harvests due to the increase in the costs of inputs and adverse weather conditions, especially outside Asia, sales to Asian buyers supported an increase in international rice prices.”

“It is important that we continue to closely monitor price developments and the reasons for their rises. As economies recover from major slowdowns, demand will increase, putting upward pressure on food prices,” said Máximo Torero, FAO chief economist.

“At the same time, rising rice prices are extremely worrying and it is essential that the Black Sea initiative be renewed to avoid further spikes in wheat and maize,” he added. EFE