International Food Safety Day celebrated – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The fifth International Food Safety Day is celebrated on June 7, 2023 around the world.

This day aims to raise public awareness and arouse the desire to act to prevent, detect and manage food-borne risks, and thus contribute to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agricultural production, access to markets, tourism and sustainable development.

Placed under the theme “food standards save lives”, this day represents an essential component of food security and plays a crucial role in the reduction of food-borne illnesses.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1,600,000 people a day on average fall ill because they have consumed unfit food, 340 children under the age of 5 die on average every day from diseases of origin preventable food, 200 diseases are caused by unsafe food, ranging from diarrhea to cancers.

Rachel Doubidji