Original title: International Forum on Urban Emerging Sports Industry and Urban Renewal of CIFTIS held to discuss the prospect of sports industry

China News Service, Beijing, September 3 (Reporter Chen Hang) On the 3rd, the 2022 International Forum on Urban Emerging Sports Industry and Urban Renewal of the Service Trade Fair was held in Shougang Park. This forum is guided by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, co-hosted by the Beijing People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Shijingshan District People’s Government, the Beijing Association for Science and Technology, and the Beijing Association for the Promotion of International Exchanges of Non-governmental Organizations. “Construction, tell the story of the transformation and development of Shougang in the post-Olympic era, show the new achievements of the capital’s implementation of the urban renewal and development strategy, learn from the excellent experience of foreign sports industry development and urban renewal and transformation, and build exchanges and cooperation with foreign friendly organizations and cities. platform.

Government officials, diplomatic envoys, experts and scholars, industry representatives, foreign friendship organizations, representatives of sister cities, directors of the Municipal People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, from more than 20 countries including China, Finland, Russia, Italy, Germany, Norway, New Zealand, Greece, South Korea, Madagascar, etc. More than 120 representatives of members of the Beijing Promotion Association attended the event online and offline. Focusing on the two major themes of emerging sports industry and urban renewal, Chinese and foreign guests discussed the development prospects of the sports industry through keynote speeches, round-table dialogues, and international connections, and jointly drew a beautiful blueprint for friendly cooperation.

Jiang Jiang, vice-chairman of the China Friendship Association, said that the successful holding of the 2022 Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics has won wide acclaim from the international community. On the journey of “300 million people participating in ice and snow sports“, the old industrial base has been transformed and upgraded to a Shougang Park that integrates industrial civilization, Olympic spirit and modern technology. Looking forward to the post-Winter Olympics era, building the Winter Olympics heritage into high-quality assets for the benefit of the people, and promoting the high-quality development of the emerging sports industry. The All China Friendship Association is willing to continue to support Beijing and relevant cities in sports powerhouses to carry out exchanges and mutual learning, so that sports can better become a “world language” that consolidates the public opinion foundation of Sino-foreign friendship.

Zhang Qian, executive vice-chairman of the Beijing Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, said that sports is one of the forms of friendly exchanges and cooperation among the people that can move people’s hearts and build consensus among all parties. As the world‘s first “Double Olympic City”, Beijing has entered a new stage of development, promoting the development of the capital in the new era, doing a good job in the post-Winter Olympics articles, and putting forward new and higher requirements for the development of non-governmental friendly work including sports exchanges. It is hoped that the participating guests will join hands to “together to the future”, promote people-to-people bonds, and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

In a video speech, Finnish Ambassador to China Meng Lan said that Finland is the first country to start a winter sports year with China. During the 2022 Winter Olympics, the two countries have carried out in-depth technical cooperation. It is expected that China and Finland can continue to strengthen sports cooperation in the post-Winter Olympics era, and deepen exchanges and cooperation in the fields of stadium construction, circular economy and energy efficiency improvement.

Tao Yibo, China Affairs Commissioner of Duisburg City Government, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, introduced the transformation and development road of Duisburg, Germany, and said that the forum has far-reaching significance. He looks forward to strengthening Shijingshan in the field of urban renewal in the future. Experience sharing and mutual learning.

Li Xianxia, ​​deputy head of Shijingshan District, Beijing, said that the Service Trade Fair is an important business card for my country’s opening to the outside world. At present, Shijingshan, the “Double Olympic Area”, is actively planning the development of the post-Winter Olympics era. We look forward to people from all walks of life working hand in hand with Shijingshan to seek common development plans and create a better future.

In the keynote speech session, Chinese and foreign guests focused on the transformation and development of the post-Winter Olympics era, improving the quality of urban functions, and exchanged and discussed countermeasures for the revival of culture, industry, ecology and vitality in the central urban area. The forum also specially designed a round-table dialogue session. Yuan Xiangyang, Director of the Business Development Division of the Cycling and Fencing Center of the State Sports General Administration, Ge Jun, Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau, Yin Yuan, Deputy Head of Shijingshan District, Liang Jie, Deputy General Manager of Shougang Group, Italian Embassy in China Five guests, An Guidi, Counselor of Science and Technology of the Embassy, ​​started a “brainstorm” and shared their research results on the topic of “Urban Renewal and Urban Rejuvenation”, bringing together the wisdom and strength of all parties.

The CIFTIS is an important platform for China to expand opening up, deepen cooperation and lead innovation, and has made positive contributions to promoting the development of the global service industry and trade in services. By holding this forum, the Beijing Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries has expanded a new platform for serving the high-quality development of the capital, promoting exchanges and cooperation in service trade, and opening up new areas for exchanges and cooperation with governing units and foreign friendly organizations. The beneficial practice of domestic and foreign high-end elements to help the construction of “two districts”. (Finish)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: