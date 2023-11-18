International media highlight the dazzling typical dress of Miss El Salvador

Yesterday, the National Costume Show took place at the 72nd edition of Miss Universe, held in El Salvador. At this event, Miss El Salvador, Isabella García-Manzo, stood out for her dazzling dress that represented the eruption of the volcanoes and the rebirth of the country.

The American media CNN wrote: “Miss El Salvador’s volcanic dress was presented to enthusiastic applause, both as a local hero and because her costume lit up to represent an eruption of hot lava,” in an article where the highlights of the show were. .

Likewise, Isabella’s costume was mentioned in “The most spectacular Miss Universe 2023 costumes” on Telemundo.

“The typical costume that caused a sensation in Miss Universe: the candidate from El Salvador stood out for her drama on stage,” wrote Puerto Rico’s Primera Hora.

Another Puerto Rican media, El Nuevo Día, described: «This typical costume stole the show at Miss Universe. The candidate from El Salvador, host country of the pageant, stood out for the way in which she presented her outfit inspired by volcanoes.

The costume was created by internationally recognized American fashion designer Marina Toybin and is a powerful statement of strength, hope and renewal. The impressive eruption of volcanic elements symbolizes the rebirth of El Salvador.

