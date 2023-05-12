Home » international nursing day
News

international nursing day

international nursing day

Today, May 12, International Nursing Day is celebrated around the world, a special date that honors and recognizes the work of these health professionals who dedicate their lives to the care and well-being of patients.

The date was chosen to commemorate the birth of Florence Nightingale, a British nurse who became one of the pioneers of modern nursing. Florence Nightingale was born on May 12, 1820 and her work during the Crimean War in the 19th century led her to be known as “The Lady with the Lamp”, because she used to go around hospitals at night with a lit lamp to care for to the sick.

International Nursing Day has been celebrated since 1965, when the World Health Organization (WHO) declared May 12 as Nursing Day. Since then, it has become an important date around the world and is celebrated in many countries with events and activities to honor and recognize the work of nurses.

Fun facts about nursing:

Nursing is one of the oldest professions in the world, with evidence of its existence since ancient times.

Nursing is one of the most demanding professions, both physically and emotionally. Male and female nurses work long shifts and often have to deal with difficult and emotionally draining situations.

Nursing is a constantly evolving profession, adapting to changes in medical care and the changing needs of the population.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses and nurses have been on the front lines of the fight against the disease, working tirelessly to care for patients and save lives.

In short, today is a special day to honor and recognize the work of nurses around the world, who dedicate their lives to the care and well-being of patients.

