In response to the severe and complex situation of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in our city, all law enforcement officers of the Urban Management Law Enforcement Bureau of Xi’an International Port District began to give up their vacations from August 13, and went all out to ensure the health of citizens and the safe and smooth operation of the city.

Guarantee nucleic acid detection, efficient “transit” – special “couriers” run out of the “acceleration” of epidemic prevention and control

Submitting for inspection one minute earlier reduces the risk of transmission. The International Port District Urban Management Law Enforcement Bureau shoulders the heavy responsibility of nucleic acid sample packaging and transfer. In order to ensure the efficient completion of nucleic acid transfer, the sample transfer team members are ready in advance. At 5:00 in the morning, all locations The urban management law enforcement team arrived on time to arrange the nucleic acid testing site according to the plan, and comprehensively optimized the sampling, packaging, transshipment, and storage links, “race” against time, and built an efficient model of “sampling, recording, shipping, and receiving”. During the current round of the epidemic, the transshipment rate in the past three times ranked first in the city.

Epidemic prevention and control is not relaxed, urban management is not absent, and a good city “administrator” in epidemic prevention and control

In accordance with the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, the Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau of the International Port District dispatched 43 law enforcement team members to check whether the more than 300 business catering merchants in the park are dine-in, scan code temperature measurement, ledger records and other epidemic prevention work at least twice a day. Check the nucleic acid testing status of registered employees. Check whether the property department of the community in the park conducts scanning code temperature measurement as required, urge the property to set up a dedicated distribution point for centralized discarded masks, and require regular cleaning and sterilization to achieve classified collection. Check the epidemic prevention and control work of the delivery merchants in the community, whether the express containers are sterilized as required, and check the relevant account registration information.

Welcoming the morning dew, Mu Wanxia and sending the stars, the “goalkeeper” who strictly guards the traffic checkpoints 24 hours a day to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control

In accordance with the general requirements of “foreign defense input, internal defense rebound”, the Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau of the International Port District resolutely adhered to the traffic inspection and control point for epidemic prevention and control in Xingyuan North of the park, and strictly inspected vehicles and personnel entering the medium and high-risk areas in the area. The average daily More than 5,000 vehicles were inspected to ensure that “no one car or one person is missed”.At the same time, in order to ensure the cross-regional “point-to-point” closed-loop management and handover of freight vehicles at the traffic bayonet, special personnel shall be organized to carry out point-to-point handover of freight vehicles, adhering to the principle of “where in and out”. Park north checkpoint, after registering the pin number and returning to the original road, the average daily handover of risk areasThere are more than 30 vehicles in the district.

Quickly manage and control risk personnel, and be a “ferryman” who can block the spread of the virus

The Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau of the International Port Area assumes the risk personnel after the transferSince the establishment of the working group, it has always adhered to the top priority of the management and control of the transfer of risk personnel to cut off the spread of the epidemic. It has formulated sound work procedures, personnel and vehicle management specifications, and emergency response mechanisms. Special staff Implement 24-hour all-weather work, and timely control the push and contact personnel in place to prevent leakage and loss of management. Since the outbreak of the current round of the epidemic, the working group has strictly implemented the work mode of “synchronization of people and orders”, and transferred a total of 125 risk personnel, and achieved the goal of “zero accident” of transfer infection.

Isolation is not separated from love, “temporary stay” is also warm, stick to the isolation point and be a conscientious “waiter”

The Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau of the International Port District actively coordinated personnel, went to the isolation medical observation point to carry out garrison work, and built a whole-process operation system of the isolation point, so that the isolation point always operates in a “safe, high-quality and orderly” management environment. In daily work, the humanistic care team of the isolation point keeps in touch with each quarantined person through daily telephone inquiries, active care, WeChat chat, etc., keeps track of the physical condition of the quarantined person in real time, and fills in the humanistic care form and health record form for The quarantine personnel prepare to cool down and taste sour plum soup, mung bean soup and ice cubes to reduce the negative impact of the hot weather. Up to now, a total of more than 80 citizens have been guaranteed to stay in the isolation point smoothly.

Assist in strengthening market supervision and serve the development of enterprises, and be a good “escort” for enterprise production during the epidemic

In order to assist more than 20 enterprises in the park, 3 market areas and the park’s cargo yard to carry out epidemic prevention and control, the Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau of the International Port District dispatched more than 30 security personnel, 48 law enforcement team members, and dispatched more than 10 law enforcement vehicles. Supervise enterprises/market entities to implement various epidemic prevention and control measures, and urge enterprises/market entities to quickly rectify the problems found in supervision and inspection, daily inspections, and briefings to ensure the implementation of epidemic prevention and control work. Up to now, 5 companies that have not been implemented properly have been urged to rectify and further strengthen the defense line of epidemic prevention and control.

Use voice to prevent and control, protect the safety of one party, and the “operator” who “never disconnects” in epidemic prevention and control

According to relevant documents, employees in the freight logistics industry need to complete 2 nucleic acid tests within 7 days, that is, a nucleic acid test every 72 hours. In this regard, the Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau of the International Port Area continues to verify the nucleic acid testing situation with freight drivers within its jurisdiction through telecommunication, and arranges law enforcement officers to verify by phone every day to increase reminders to practitioners in the freight industry. A total of more than 2,400 people have been dispatched in this round of epidemic to supervise freight logistics. Industry practitioners complete nucleic acid tests twice a week in accordance with regulations.

The “urban management personnel” of the Urban Management Law Enforcement Bureau of the International Port District have used their actions to weave a warm epidemic prevention and control network. They interpret their responsibility and go all out to form a solid fortress, drawing the “epidemic” line with sonorous oaths. The brightest background color protects the lights of thousands of homes.

Text/Photo: Liu Wei

