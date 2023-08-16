International Rum Day: Every August 16 a celebration with history is lit

International Rum Day is celebrated every August 16, to better understand the meaning of this drink that is made from sugar cane by-products, such as molasses.

Its origins date back to the 16th century, with the arrival of Europeans on the American continent. They transported sugarcane seedlings to this continent, which were cultivated on the former island of Hispaniola, currently Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Christopher Columbus brought sugar to the Caribbean in 1493 and it soon spread to all the islands where they had copper stills for distillation. The plantation slaves were the first to experiment with distillates and later the English and French, when they arrived in the Antilles, began to distill on a large scale.

Later, it became popular in North America around 1760. But the English rulers imposed the ‘Sugar Law’, which levied taxes on this product and its molasses, something that negatively influenced the profitability of American distilleries and caused the Revolution of the 13 colonies.

This revolution ended in 1783, ending the restrictions on the sugar trade. Therefore, this date of August 16 serves to commemorate the revolts of the union when they protested against taxes on sugar, molasses and rum.

International Rum Day began to be celebrated in the United States but, little by little, it became popular, as it is one of the most famous alcoholic beverages in the world.

Currently the manufacture stands out for its flavor and color, giving rise to the following types:

White or light rum: with a drier flavor and lighter consistency than the other types. Its aging process lasts between 18 to 36 months. It has no color, due to a filtering process through carbon. It is widely used in the preparation of various types of cocktails: mojito, daiquiri.

Ron oro o dorado: In its maturation process it is “aged” in oak barrels, which is why it acquires a yellowish tone. Its aging process lasts between 3 to 6 years.

Dark or heavy rum: They are aged in charred oak barrels for several years, retaining a strong molasses flavor. Stills are used in its distillation process, acquiring an amber tone. It is widely used in the preparation of desserts.

Spiced Rum or Flavored Rum: they are aged in barrels with spices or fruits.

Venezuela has its place in the world of rum

In Venezuela, the history of rum dates back to the 16th century with the arrival of sugar cane, which, as we have said, the Spanish conquerors brought with them.

As part of the traditional manufacturing process, the masters evaluate the color, appearance, aromas and flavors that characterize Venezuelan rum through rum tasting.

Finally, each producer places the seal of the Controlled Denomination of Origin Ron de Venezuela on their labels, a certification that is only granted to the best Venezuelan rums.

This seal symbolizes those who with their hands sow and harvest sugar cane, ferment molasses and distill the purest alcohol and in each barrel, renew a tradition of several centuries in the art of aging the best aged rum.

Having a Controlled DO makes an important difference by providing clear information on the virtues and differentiating characteristics of the product.

As the years of aging in the barrel pass, the alcohol in the rum evaporates naturally. To solve this fact in other countries, the loss of alcohol is replaced with base liquor, which is unaged rum, but the Venezuelan Rum Regulatory Council prohibits this technique, which is traditionally called “tax on angels.”

Currently, the Venezuelan regions that are authorized to protect themselves under the DOC are Sucre, Táchira, Cojedes, Lara, Miranda, Trujillo, Yaracuy, Portuguesa, Monagas, Aragua, Barinas and Carabobo.

Venezuelans have positioned themselves in foreign markets such as Spain, France, Mexico, Chile, Italy, the United States… which has led to a large increase in exports.

It is estimated that Venezuela exports around 2 million cases of rum annually.

