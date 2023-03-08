Home News International Women’s Day: Demonstrations and strikes in Hamburg > – News
International Women's Day: Demonstrations and strikes in Hamburg > – News

International Women's Day: Demonstrations and strikes in Hamburg > – News

Status: 03/08/2023 1:34 p.m

On today’s International Women’s Day, the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) and the Kulturbrücke are calling for demonstrations for solidarity. There is also a strike in day-care centers and social facilities.

According to the DGB and its member unions, the shortage of skilled workers cannot be remedied without women. There is enormous employment potential for women. However, many of them only work part-time or not at all, despite good qualifications, says Hamburg DGB chairwoman Tanja Chawla.

DGB calls for the removal of obstacles in the labor market

Employers and politicians have to act now, the obstacles for women in the labor market have to be dismantled quickly. Chawla demands that all political projects should be examined to see whether they promote equality between men and women.

Demos for women’s day in Hamburg

In Harburg, women drew attention to their rights on stilts in the morning. At 1:30 p.m. at Gänsemarkt, the “Woman’s March” from the Kulturbrücke for solidarity with Iranian, Afghan and Kurdish women began. The central demonstration of the women’s alliance with the DGB starts at 4 p.m. and moves to a final rally at the Rathausmarkt.

Fegebank meets craftswomen

“Today, International Women’s Day is more important than ever, because crises, wars and displacement fuel inequality, which affects women in particular,” emphasizes Hamburg’s Senator for Equal Opportunities and Deputy Mayor Katharina Fegebank (Greens). Today she is talking to 70 craftswomen about career opportunities. The craft is no longer a purely male domain, even if this cliché still persists, says Fegebank. Without more women in the trades, the shortage of skilled workers in many trades will continue to worsen.

See also  After NetEase Cloud Music restarts its IPO and the exclusive copyright comes to an end, what will industry competition fight for? _Detailed Interpretation_Latest News_Hot Events_36氪

Anniversary celebration for political program

In the late afternoon, on the occasion of Women’s Day, there will be a Senate reception in Hamburg City Hall. The tenth anniversary of the equality policy framework program is to be celebrated. It contains measures for more equality between women and men.

Ver.di calls for warning strikes in daycare centers

The trade union ver.di had already called on employees in day care centers and social institutions to go on warning strikes. According to ver.di, 80 percent of them are female. Today, as 100 years ago, it is about achieving more respect, more equality and better pay on International Women’s Day, according to the union.

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | NDR 90.3 Current | 03/08/2023 | 06:00 a.m

NDR Logo

