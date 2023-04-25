Home » Internationally renowned biomechanist speaks at Chemnitz University of Technology | TUCcurrent
News

Internationally renowned biomechanist speaks at Chemnitz University of Technology | TUCcurrent

by admin
Internationally renowned biomechanist speaks at Chemnitz University of Technology | TUCcurrent
TUC current
events

Prof. Dr. Stephen Perry from the Wilfrid Laurier University Waterloo will give a guest lecture on the human musculoskeletal system on April 26, 2023 as part of his research stay at Chemnitz University of Technology

  • On April 26, 2023, Prof. Stephen Perry will speak about his subject “Biomechanics” in the lecture hall and seminar building of Chemnitz University of Technology. Photo: private

Am April 26, 2023 at 10 a.mProf. Stephen Perry, Professor of Kinesiology and Physical Education at Wilfrid Laurier University Waterloo (Canada), gives a guest lecture at Lecture hall and seminar building (Room 2/NK003) of Chemnitz University of Technology.

The lecture entitled “Neuromechanics of the Foot, Footwear and Orthotics in Balance Control during Gait” deals with the human walking apparatus as well as prostheses and footwear to support balance.

Prof. Perry is an internationally renowned researcher in the fields of movement research. He is particularly interested in the human musculoskeletal system and the influence of sensory information from the environment on it. He is also concerned with the effects of injuries or age on gait behavior. He will also incorporate insights from these areas into his presentation.

Together with Dr. Andresa Germano, head of the Motor, Cognition & Neurophysiology department at the Institute for Applied Human Movement Sciences at Chemnitz University of Technology, Prof. Perry conducts research in the project “Ankle proprioception, balance control, gait, and functional neuroimaging using textured insoles” funded by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD). in young and older people”.

More information grants Dr. Andresa Germano by phone: +49 371 531-38939 or email [email protected]

Matthias Fejes
24.04.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages
Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.

See also  On the New of December 18 the backtrack on the events of Christmas and New Year due to Covid

You may also like

In Furschweiler, the anniversary of the refuge huts...

Decision about Turkish citizen detained in Masjid al-Aqsa...

Migration Colombia clarified the situation of Juan Guaidó

EU starts joint gas purchase

Sara Rhenals and Santiago Oñate will deliver the...

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) Annual Report for 2022

Stroll of the peripheral grounds: Tournoi Dynastie Brim...

How to help a stressed cat?

Learning ideology, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and...

Candidates’ freestyle opened in Argentina, President Fernández does...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy