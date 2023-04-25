Internationally renowned biomechanist speaks at Chemnitz University of Technology | TUCcurrent

TUC current

Prof. Dr. Stephen Perry from the Wilfrid Laurier University Waterloo will give a guest lecture on the human musculoskeletal system on April 26, 2023 as part of his research stay at Chemnitz University of Technology

Am April 26, 2023 at 10 a.mProf. Stephen Perry, Professor of Kinesiology and Physical Education at Wilfrid Laurier University Waterloo (Canada), gives a guest lecture at Lecture hall and seminar building (Room 2/NK003) of Chemnitz University of Technology.

The lecture entitled “Neuromechanics of the Foot, Footwear and Orthotics in Balance Control during Gait” deals with the human walking apparatus as well as prostheses and footwear to support balance.

Prof. Perry is an internationally renowned researcher in the fields of movement research. He is particularly interested in the human musculoskeletal system and the influence of sensory information from the environment on it. He is also concerned with the effects of injuries or age on gait behavior. He will also incorporate insights from these areas into his presentation.

Together with Dr. Andresa Germano, head of the Motor, Cognition & Neurophysiology department at the Institute for Applied Human Movement Sciences at Chemnitz University of Technology, Prof. Perry conducts research in the project “Ankle proprioception, balance control, gait, and functional neuroimaging using textured insoles” funded by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD). in young and older people”.

More information grants Dr. Andresa Germano by phone: +49 371 531-38939 or email [email protected]

Matthias Fejes

24.04.2023

