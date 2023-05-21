Internationals: Binaghi, reimbursement to ordinary flooded fans – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 21 – “We will refund all tickets purchased between Thursday and Sunday to all residents on the list of Municipalities affected by the flood that the Government will draw up”. This was stated by the president of Fitp, Angelo Binaghi, in the closing press conference of the Internazionali d’Italia.



“A thought for the populations affected by the flood – he added -. We were amazed by what happened here in Rome, in our memory something like this had never happened. But it is only a very small part of the disaster that hit the towns of Emilia-Romagna”.



Then he concluded: “As a federation we want to issue contributions by helping our sports clubs whose facilities were damaged by the disaster. We have commissioned the Emilia-Romagna committee to carry out a census to calculate the extent of the damage”. (HANDLE).

