“Internet celebrity principal” Zheng Qiang was dismissed because he had hidden secrets and threatened to work for another three years | Taiyuan University of Technology | Keeping a mistress | Zheng Qiang was dismissed

Former President of Taiyuan University of Technology Dismissed Amid “Keeping a Mistress” Scandal

After a scandal involving a “keeping a mistress” scandal broke out, Zheng Qiang, the former president of Taiyuan University of Technology, has been suddenly dismissed from his post, sparking heated discussions.

The scandal first came to light two months ago when a netizen posted a report on a social platform alleging that Zheng Qiang had cheated on his wife while serving as the president of Guizhou University in 2015. The report included detailed allegations of Zheng Qiang’s extramarital affair, including private messages, pornographic videos, and promises to buy his girlfriend a house in Beijing.

Despite issuing a statement denying the allegations and claiming that the whistleblower had fabricated false information and attempted to blackmail him, Zheng Qiang’s remarks were not accepted by the public. Mainland science writer Xiang Dongliang even went as far as to call Zheng Qiang’s denial an “insult” to the public’s intelligence.

Now, after being dismissed from his post as the president of Taiyuan University of Technology, speculation has arisen regarding the timing and circumstances of his retirement. While official reports state that Zheng Qiang retired due to his age, public information shows that he is 63 years old, which is in fact retirement age. However, his term as Secretary of the Party Committee of the university was less than three years, leading many to question whether this was a normal retirement.

Furthermore, other university presidents in China who are older than Zheng Qiang continue to serve in their positions, leading to further speculation about the true reasons behind his sudden dismissal.

Throughout his career, Zheng Qiang has been known for making anti-American and anti-Western remarks, as well as promoting “patriotic” education among students, earning him the titles of “angry young professor” and “Internet celebrity principal.”

As this story continues to unfold, the public remains divided on the true reasons behind Zheng Qiang’s dismissal and the impact it might have on the university and its students.

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 26, 2023] – Comprehensive reporting by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Wen Hui

