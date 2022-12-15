News from “Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily” on December 15 (Reporter Xu Hong)As the anti-epidemic advances, more and more patients with new crown infection will spend the entire infection cycle through home drug treatment. Therefore, the new crown antiviral drugs that were previously only used in designated hospitals and shelter hospitals may need to be more accessible and able to reach patients in need more effectively.

From the perspective of overseas practice, the use of remote diagnosis to issue prescriptions, and then go to a specific location designated by the government, such as a pharmacy, by mail or by the patient themselves, is the main way for patients with new crown infection to obtain relevant prescription drugs. And in the country,New crown Internet diagnosis and treatment is also advancing。

▌Internet hospitals are freed from online prescribing of new crowns

On the 12th, the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council issued the “Notice on Effective Internet Medical Services for New Coronary Pneumonia” (hereinafter referred to as the “Notice”), clarifying that medical institutions (including Internet hospitals and medical institutions that provide Internet diagnosis and treatment services) canThrough the Internet diagnosis and treatment platform, according to the relevant requirements of the latest version of the new coronavirus pneumonia diagnosis and treatment plan, online prescriptions for the treatment of new coronary pneumonia related symptoms are issued for patients who have symptoms related to new coronary pneumonia and who meet the “Guidelines for the Home Treatment of New Coronavirus Infected Patients” at homeand encourage qualified third parties to deliver medicines to patients’ homes.

The “Notice” also emphasizes that local health administrative departments at the county level and above should strengthen the supervision of Internet diagnosis and treatment services, and medical institutions should implement the medical quality and safety responsibilities of Internet diagnosis and treatment services to ensure thatOnline and offlineIntegration of medical services and homogenization of medical quality and safety.

According to public information, Internet medical care mainly includes two major forces, one is Internet medical enterprises that independently set up Internet hospitals; the other is physical hospitals that transform medical services into the Internet, especially public hospitals. After the outbreak of the epidemic in 2020, Internet hospitals have developed rapidly in China, from about 600 before the epidemic to over 1,700 at present.

However, according to the reporter of “Kechuangban Daily”, although Internet medical care is convenient and efficient, some chaos still exists in some Internet medical platforms. Therefore, at present, Internet medical care will still face relatively strict supervision. )” and other three documents, as well as the “Internet Diagnosis and Treatment Supervision Rules (Trial)”, which was released and implemented in the first half of this year, and is known as the most stringent supervision rules for Internet diagnosis and treatment.

For example, in terms of prescription management, the “Internet Hospital Management Measures (Trial)” stipulates that “Internet hospitals shall not issue prescriptions for narcotic drugs, psychotropic drugs, and other drugs with high drug risks and other special management regulations on the Internet.”

The reporter of “Kechuangban Daily” noticed that the Shanghai Municipal Health and Health Commission also announced the “Shanghai Internet Hospital Management Measures” in 2019, which further clarified the “negative list” of the scope of Internet diagnosis and treatment, mainly that Internet hospitals are not allowed to carry out the following services , including: first-diagnosis patient diagnosis and treatment services; class A infectious diseases (including referring to the management of class A infectious diseases), critically ill patients, patients who need to go to physical medical institutions for physical examination or medical instrument and equipment auxiliary diagnosis and treatment services; narcotic drugs, psychotropic drugs Prescribing and delivery of drugs with high drug risks and other special management regulations.

At present, although the new crown is a Class B disease, it is still managed in accordance with Class A infectious diseases. therefore,The issuance of the above-mentioned “Notice” is also regarded by the industry as “relaxing” the online issuance of new crown prescriptions for Internet hospitals。

Chen Qiulin, deputy director of the Health Industry Development Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, also commented in an interview with the media that in the rapid spread of the epidemic, we have shifted from social control to professional prevention and control. Under this new task, the greatest pressure is on medical care. mechanism.In order to avoid excessive medical run-off, it is of great practical significance to open an Internet diagnosis and treatment method for related symptoms and break through certain first-diagnosis restrictions.。

According to the latest version of the new coronavirus pneumonia diagnosis and treatment plan, that is, “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Diagnosis and Treatment Plan (Ninth Edition)”, Pfizer’s Naimatevir tablets/ritonavir tablets (Paxlovid) and the real biological Azif The two antiviral oral drugs, DingPian, were included. This also means that infected people who are treated in isolation at home are expected to obtain these prescription drugs through Internet hospital diagnosis and treatment without leaving their homes.

However, according to the People’s Daily Dajiangdong Studio report, these two antiviral oral drugs were only used for critically ill patients in designated medical institutions or shelters, and the administration time will be relatively early. Now, conditional positive patients can stay at home, and in order to prevent medical runs, qualified Internet medical service institutions can prescribe online to ease the pressure on drug supply.However, it is not yet clear how。

▌Internet hospitals in many places open new crown clinics

After the release of the “New Ten Articles”, facing the possible increase in medical needs,The comprehensive team of the joint defense and joint control mechanism of the State Council has emphasized the importance of Internet medical care in several documents recently releasedand Sun Chunlan, Vice Premier of the State Council, went to Beijing on the 13th to investigate and guide the epidemic prevention and control work, and also pointed out that it is necessary to strengthen hierarchical diagnosis and treatment, and give full play to the role of community medical and health institutions and Internet hospitals.

The reporter noticed that after the “Notice” was issued on the 12th, it received responses from many places. Among them, Shanghai Jing’an was the first to announce that from this week, all Internet hospitals in Jing’an District will open Internet new crown clinics. Yangpu, Baoshan, Huangpu, Minhang, Qingpu and other districts also released follow-up news.

On the 13th, the Beijing Municipal Health Commission announced the list of Internet hospitals and medical institutions that provide Internet diagnosis and treatment services. The list includes 44 Internet hospitals and 167 medical institutions that provide Internet diagnosis and treatment services.

Source: WeChat public account “Civilized Beijing”

On the same day, Harbin announced the publicity of Internet hospitals of municipal medical institutions. The list includes a total of 6 hospitals; Guizhou Yunzhong Hospital Co., Ltd. officially announced that “the first diagnosis can also be prescribed online.”

On December 14, Peking University Third Hospital officially announced “online fever diagnosis and treatment, support for the first diagnosis”; on the same day, Shandong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine also announced through its official Weibo that “the recovery clinic for patients with new coronary pneumonia virus was launched simultaneously offline and online” .

It is worth mentioning that Internet hospitals can issue new crown prescriptions online. As soon as this good news came out, many related companies also quickly launched actions.

On the second day (13th) after the “Notice” was released, there were media reports that the new crown consultation clinic of the Internet hospital under 1 Yaowang began to pre-sell the new crown oral antiviral drug Paxlovid (Nimatevir/Litona). Wei tablets), the price is 2980 yuan / box, and the purchase needs to be based on the prescription and the result of nucleic acid or antigen.

In this regard, many people think that Paxlovid will start online sales, and buying new crown antiviral oral medicine will be as convenient as buying cold medicine in the future.

But this understanding is obviously wrong. According to the “Kechuangban Daily” reporter, based on various considerations, both regulators and clinicians are still cautious about releasing the online and offline sales of new crown antiviral drugs.

According to the notice of the State Food and Drug Administration, at present, the combined packaging of Naimatevir Tablets/Ritonavir Tablets, Azvudine Tablets, Ambavirumab Injection and Romisvirumab Injection are still not allowed Sales in pharmaceutical retail enterprises.

Subsequently, 1 Medicine also clarified the matter to the media that the market’s interpretation of 1 Medicine’s online sales of the new crown oral drug Paxlovid was not accurate. The company stated that instead of selling Pfizer’s Paxlovid drugs online, it provides diagnosis, treatment and medication services for eligible patients through Internet hospitals. At the same time, on the day of its launch on the 13th, 1Yao.com APP removed Paxlovid again.

In addition, on the evening of the 13th, there were media reports that people tried to buy Azvudine at the fever clinic of the Internet hospital in the Fosun Health Mini Program. It takes about 10 minutes to finish the whole process, and the drug price is 310 yuan/35 pills. However, on the 14th, a reporter from the “Kechuangban Daily” discovered that the Internet hospital fever clinic of the Fosun Health Mini Program was already in a “system upgrade” state.

Fosun PharmaIt is the exclusive commercialization partner of the domestic new crown oral drug Azvudine. According to Fosun Pharma, at present, Azivudine tablets have been linked to the medical insurance network in 31 provinces across the country, and are speeding up the distribution of goods in hospitals across the country, covering more than 2,000 hospitals across the country.

In response to the “Notice” issued by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council on the 12th and the relaxation of online prescriptions for new crowns issued by Internet hospitals, Fosun Pharma told the reporter of “Kechuangban Daily” that the company is actively responding and cooperating with a number of Internet medical services. The platform will contact and cooperate to achieve accessibility through multiple channels, and further meet the needs of home treatment of patients infected with the new coronavirus.

