CANSIGLIO. Mid-August with inconvenience for the La Huta restaurant located in the woods of Cansiglio. The lack of the Pos at the center of the diatribe that involves a mobile telephone operator. “Our area is not served by telephone lines, this for us means not only not being able to have wi-fi but also being able to use the Pos”, reports Luigia Azzalini, owner of the structure, a reference point for tourists and residents, “the lack of the Pos is creating many headaches, even more so in these times when tourist presences are numerous. In mid-August we had to deal with the loss of many customers because they were unable to pay by debit or credit card. But it is not our fault, we are respectful of the rules, the problem is the lack of a telephone line ».

The owners of the restaurant are ready to go on the counterattack. «I have interested in the situation the trusted accountant. We will proceed with a complaint against Tim to which we have asked, without appreciable results so far, to have at least the possibility of connecting an Internet line to the fixed number of the restaurant. Up here we are not only unable to use the wifi but also the mobile phone line is off limits. A problem that also affects our and our customers’ safety ».

One problem, that of the lack of a telephone line, recorded patchy in the upper part of the Belluno province. “We are in the mountains and these are our daily problems,” concludes Ms. Luigia that she does not intend to raise the white flag. «The problem is not having an internet connection or not, but losing customers. Those who have no cash behind them, when they come in and we tell them that the Pos does not work, they turn their heels and leave also because the nearest counter where to withdraw is in Tambre, not just around the corner. We pay the consequences ».

Fines for lack of Pos? “Fortunately no, we are in order and we are in a position to prove it,” concludes the owner.