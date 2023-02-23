Home News Internet of Everything: Smart Upgrade of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei “Sea Gateway”_Guangming.com
Internet of Everything: Smart Upgrade of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei "Sea Gateway"_Guangming.com

by admin
Internet of Everything: Smart Upgrade of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei "Sea Gateway"_Guangming.com

as Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei“Sea Gateway”

Tianjin harborContinuously promote the construction of smart ports

forBeijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated developmentContinuous injection of new kinetic energy

This is the all-IoT container terminal in Tianjin Port (drone photo) taken on February 21.

Internet of Everything, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei

This is the quayside bridge of the Tianjin Port All-IoT Container Terminal (photographed on February 21).

Internet of Everything, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei

This is a corner of the Tianjin Port All-IoT Container Terminal yard (photographed on February 21).

Internet of Everything, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei

At the Smart Control Center of Tianjin Port’s All-IoT Container Terminal, staff remotely control terminal machinery and equipment (photographed on February 21).

January this year

Tianjin Port completedFull Internet of Things Container TerminalIntelligent Horizontal Transport RobotShuttle

Automatic operation of terminal machinery and equipment

Container cargo from all over the world

Loading, unloading, distribution and transshipment here

Internet of Everything, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei

Intelligent horizontal transport robots are operating at Tianjin Port’s all-IoT container terminal (photographed on February 21).

Internet of Everything, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei

The staff debugs the intelligent horizontal transport robot at Tianjin Port All-IoT Container Terminal (photographed on February 21).

Internet of Everything, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei

Workers debug equipment at Tianjin Port’s All-IoT Container Terminal Technology Center (photographed on February 21).

It is understood

The pier was built and operated by theSmart Zero Carbon Terminalupgraded

A total of more than 100,000 sensors of various types have been installed

Covering production equipment, energy management

Building intelligent control, park assistance, etc.

Rely on5G full network interconnection

Combining “Big Data Center + Edge Computing”

The computing power is more than 5 times that of traditional terminals

Internet of Everything, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei

Intelligent horizontal transport robots are operating at Tianjin Port’s all-IoT container terminal (photographed on February 21).

Internet of Everything, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei

Intelligent horizontal transport robots are operating at Tianjin Port’s all-IoT container terminal (photographed on February 21).

With iterative upgrade

The quality of land transport service at the terminal

and ocean-going trunk line container freighter operating efficiency

Also keep improving

in

The operating time of pick-up boxes in Hong Kong decreased by 26.2%

The efficiency of ocean-going mainline ships increased by 28% when berthing

Internet of Everything, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei

This is the all-IoT container terminal in Tianjin Port (drone photo) taken on February 21.

Internet of Everything, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei

At Tianjin Port’s All-IoT Container Terminal, Changqiao lifts and transports containers in the yard (photo by drone, taken on February 21).

Reporters: Zhang Cheng, Li Ran, Zhao Zishuo, Li Mengxin

New media editors: Deng Jian, Zhou Daqing, Xu Jiayi, Shao Zedong

Photo Editors: Deng Jian, Xu Liang, Zhang Haobo, Li Yan

[
责编：丛芳瑶 ]

