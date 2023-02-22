Hundreds of citizens have reported being subjected to internet scams so far in 2023, which are characterized by the theft of information, data and money; see the most common ones and how to avoid falling.

computer crimes They are a type of crime that has been increasing in recent years thanks to the popularity and use of electronic devices, as well as digital platforms.

In this sense, it is common for users receive fraudulent invitations, messages and links with which cybercriminals do their thing, so these are some scams that Colombians have reported in 2023.

Internet scams in Colombia 2023

Daviplata Scam

It’s one of the most common scams so far this year, as scammers They pretend to be the Davivienda bank to obtain the data login to the Daviplata digital platform and empty accounts.

So, it is a phishing in which simpersonate the entity via email and state that strange activity has been detectedin such a way that once the person enters the link, it takes them to a landing page similar to that of Davivienda’s services.

“We regret; notify you that you are required to log in at the following link to verify your online identity, due to suspicious activity on your account, If you do not do so in the next 48 hours, your account could be temporarily blocked. follow the instructions in the button below”, says the mail.

Later, once the person enters the fake page, they capture the data and carry out transactions with the account.

good paying job scam

From the “Hello, I am the manager of Amazon”until the “earn 1,800,000 daily with Mercado Libre”there are many of the scams that come offering a well-paid job in a recognized company.

That said, Internet users have reported that they have received multiple messages on their WhatsApp numbers in which they are offered a job offer after “viewing the professional profile”.

So if they open a link attached to the message, criminals can access the informationwhile if the message is accompanied by a contact or email and is answered, they invent a vacancy and demand money to be hired.

Malware: Is that you in this video?

If you have ever received a message via Facebook Messenger in which a contact or some stranger asks you if “is that you in this video?”Do not open it.

This is a malware in which they infect your device through a link that leads to a fake Facebook login tabwhich by giving the login data captures your profile on the platform.

The curious thing about this modality is that it captures attention by generating intrigue about the appearance of the person in a video, therefore, many are tempted to open the link to clear up doubtsleaving personal information and platform account in other hands.

What do I do if I am a victim of scam?

Call or go directly to the nearest branch and present your case, at the same time, request the blocking of your accounts.

At the same time, if you are being extorted or your data has been stolen, enter the Police Cyber ​​Center and file a complaint and will be attended by members of the computer crime unit of the National Police.

Meanwhile, avoid opening links, replying to emails or giving personal information, instead, ignore and block the accounts or messages.

