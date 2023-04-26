Home » Internet speed in the fixed network: Germany falls behind internationally
Internet speed in the fixed network: Germany falls behind internationally

Germany has continued to deteriorate, at least in part, in the international ranking of Internet speed. In the monthly speed report of the speed test provider Ookla, the Federal Republic lost further places in the country comparison in the fixed network. On the other hand, there was a slight improvement in the surfing speed in the German mobile networks.

Fixed network speed in Germany: worldwide it is only enough for place 51

For the fixed network in Germany, Ookla determined a so-called median value of 83.2 Mbit/s for the download speed. This means that the most populous EU country is only 51st in a global comparison. Germany lost five places compared to the ranking in February. According to the Ookla analysis, the upload value in March was 28.96 Mbit/s. For comparison: The study indicates the global performance of all countries for surfing the Internet with 79 Mbit/s in download and 34.94 Mbit/s in upload. At least when it comes to downloading, Germany is slightly above average. And the German mobile networks show a slightly better picture. The median value of the download bandwidth on mobile was 62.61 Mbit/s, putting Germany in 33rd place (+3).

Singapore remains the leader in Internet speed

In many countries, significantly faster Internet speeds can be measured in both the landline and mobile networks than in Germany. Singapore once again took first place for the fixed network in March with a download speed of 235.4 Mbit/s. This is followed by the United Arab Emirates (221.87 Mbit/s) in second place and Chile (220.39 Mbit/s) in third place. The first European country comes fifth with Denmark (203.78 Mbit/s). According to the report, the fastest mobile surfing speed is 178.25 Mbit/s for the United Arab Emirates, followed by Qatar (174.56 Mbit/s) and Norway (143.55 Mbit/s).

See also  China's two high-speed trains to Beijing stop compulsory isolation for all employees

Global city comparison: Beijing offers the fastest internet connections

Ookla has also determined a speed ranking for the largest cities worldwide. Beijing is the leader in the fixed network measurements with 264.92 Mbit/s. Berlin is the first German city to appear in 63rd place (92.35 Mbit/s). With 85.52 Mbit/s, the second largest German city, Hamburg, only ranked 73rd out of 192 cities compared.

Ar-Rayyan, a city in the Emirate of Qatar, is at the top of the mobile world with 223.87 Mbit/s. Dubai (United Arab Emirates) follows in second place with 210.70 Mbit/s and Copenhagen (Denmark) in third place with 198.92 Mbit/s. In a mobile city comparison, Berlin comes in 33rd place (79.48 Mbit/s), Hamburg comes in 42nd place with 69.91 Mbit/s mobile.

