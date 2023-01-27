Home News Internment for a 16-year-old boy for homicide in Quibdó
News

Internment for a 16-year-old boy for homicide in Quibdó

by admin
Internment for a 16-year-old boy for homicide in Quibdó

A measure of internment in a center for adolescents in Quibdó (prison for young people), was the decision of a judge at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, after prosecuting a 16-year-old adolescent for the crime of aggravated homicide and manufacturing, trafficking or possession of firearms.

The events for which he is being prosecuted occurred on December 31 in the La 20 sector of the Yesquita neighborhood of Quibdó (Chocó), when it appears that the minor and other people entered a commercial premises armed and demanded that the administrator hand over liquor and other products.

Presumably, despite the weapons they were carrying, the victim, who was identified as Jhony Alexander Herrera Ortega, refused the demand and they shot him.

People from the sector immediately transferred him to a care center, but despite medical efforts to save his life, he died on January 7.

The apprehension of the 16-year-old boy was carried out on January 22, 2023 by officials of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) of the Chocó Sectional Prosecutor’s Office and the Children and Adolescents group of the National Police, in compliance with an order issued by the First Municipal Criminal Court for Adolescents with function of guarantee control of Quibdó (Chocó).

See also  The upcoming Winter Olympics city volunteers will be unveiled, including seven types of volunteer service teams | Volunteers | Volunteer Service | Winter Olympics_ Sina News

You may also like

Terror in eastern Cali due to clashes between...

Shanghai received 8.4356 million tourists in the first...

Forgotten parks and viewpoints

They deny freedom to peace spokesmen in Neiva

Resolutely fight the tough battle of epidemic prevention...

Petro will assume the regulation of public services

Experience the intangible cultural heritage culture and taste...

Mayor of Barranquilla asked that dangerous criminals do...

Gigantic illegal ELN fuel depot destroyed in Arauca...

Tourism markets around the world are gradually heating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy