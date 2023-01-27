A measure of internment in a center for adolescents in Quibdó (prison for young people), was the decision of a judge at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, after prosecuting a 16-year-old adolescent for the crime of aggravated homicide and manufacturing, trafficking or possession of firearms.

The events for which he is being prosecuted occurred on December 31 in the La 20 sector of the Yesquita neighborhood of Quibdó (Chocó), when it appears that the minor and other people entered a commercial premises armed and demanded that the administrator hand over liquor and other products.

Presumably, despite the weapons they were carrying, the victim, who was identified as Jhony Alexander Herrera Ortega, refused the demand and they shot him.

People from the sector immediately transferred him to a care center, but despite medical efforts to save his life, he died on January 7.

The apprehension of the 16-year-old boy was carried out on January 22, 2023 by officials of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) of the Chocó Sectional Prosecutor’s Office and the Children and Adolescents group of the National Police, in compliance with an order issued by the First Municipal Criminal Court for Adolescents with function of guarantee control of Quibdó (Chocó).