Green interior launch a special project: Interno Verde Data Viz, a workshop and an exhibition to learn how to communicate and read how change the environment of Ferrara.

The training proposal, curated by the festival that once a year opens the city’s secret gardens to the public, is aimed at to young students, recent graduates and professionals under 30 interested in data visualizationor the graphic elaboration of scientific studies.

The immersive workshop will be held Saturday 29 April 2023 in the coworking spaces of Ilturcoin via del Turco 39, from 9 to 13 and from 14 to 18, with a final aperitif in the garden.

The research that will be used as a working basis will be provided by Environment Service of the Municipality. They will concern the census of city trees, the subdivision of crops in the countryside, the average annual temperatures. Interno Verde will also provide data on the gardens included in the event from 2016 to today.

They will lead the laboratory Nicholas Guidoboni e Lorenzo Marchionidesigner of Studio Nilo. The tables designed by the participants will then become an exhibition, which can be visited on the weekend of the festival, Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September 2023.

“Often the results of research commissioned to specialists, the result of considerable effort, are difficult to understand for non-experts”, explains Licia Vignottoevent manager. «The kids who enroll in the workshop will learn to analyze and synthesize information, to transform it into clear and immediate images, usable by a wide and intergenerational audience».

“The goal is to make the new generations aware of the respect and protection of nature, to provide them with tools that facilitate the interpretation of complex data, and to stimulate reflection in the community on the climate change underway”, concludes Riccardo Gemmo, president of Interno Verde . «So we invite all people interested in the topic of sustainability, as well as all young people who would like to better understand how data visualization works and what role data visualization can play in the dissemination of good practices and a conscious approach, to this original appointment».

Interno Verde Data Viz is included in the Spazio Libero – Slack City Festival Ferrara program. Registration is free, thanks to the support of Copma, but it is necessary to book by filling out the online form: https://internoverde.it/project/dataviz/. For more information: [email protected]

