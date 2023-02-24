The new technical specifications for interoperability between regional ESF systems in version 2.4.1 are available online.

The specifications are the result of the joint work of the Agency for Digital Italy (AgID) and the National Research Council (CNR), in agreement with the Department for Digital Transformation (DTD) and Sogei. The drafting of the specifications was carried out in accordance with the Decree-Law of 19 May 2020, n. 34 and with the subsequent legislation concerning the Electronic Health Record, taking into account the results of the activities of the “Crash Program portability” carried out under the ESF 2.0.

The specifications can be consulted in the Technical Area of ​​the website at the link: https://www.fascicolosanitario.gov.it/it/linee-guida-manuali-documenti-tecniciconsist of two separate documents:

– Basic services framework and dataset;

– Affinity Domain Italia.

The first document aims to define the principles, processes, services and datasets of the interoperability of the regional ESFs with the National Interoperability Infrastructure (INI), while the second defines the reference Affinity Domain.

The new specifications will take effect with the changes introduced on 1st March 2023therefore by that date the regional ESF systems will have to adapt to them.

It should be noted that, taking into account the production of the ANA system scheduled for mid-March 2023, it is deemed appropriate to postpone the adjustment of INI for the index transfer in PUSH mode (ref. Framework and Dataset of services – par. 1.6.1 pages 32-33), introduced with version 2.4 of the specifications, the entry into force of which is therefore postponed to April 3, 2023.