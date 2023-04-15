Home » Interplay Entertainment Releases Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance for Mobile Devices
Interplay Entertainment Releases Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance for Mobile Devices

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Interplay Entertainment (IPLY) is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance for players’ favorite Apple iOS or Google Android devices.Baldur’s Gate: Dark …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Interplay Entertainment (IPLY) is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of Baldur’s Gate: Dark
Alliance for players’ favorite Apple iOS or Google Android devices.

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance for mobile allows players to take the iconic action-RPG gameplay on the go. With three customizable heroes to choose from, the game takes players on an
epic adventure through the heart of Faerûn. Explore dozens of locations across three massive acts, from the dungeons beneath the city of Baldur’s Gate to the peak of Burning Eye mountain and deep
into the Underdark.

