Interpretation of 20 measures to promote economic improvement｜Five measures to promote consumption and restore Longjiang to “fireworks”

The General Office of the Provincial Government issued the “Notice on Several Policies and Measures to Promote the Overall Improvement of the Province’s Economic Operation” (referred to as “Policy Measures”). Among them, there are mainly two aspects and five measures related to the business field. A few days ago, the reporter interviewed Xing Yingna, deputy director of the Provincial Department of Commerce, to interpret how to implement the measures.

Xing Yingna, Deputy Director of Heilongjiang Provincial Department of Commerce

The policy measures mentioned that the recovery and expansion of consumption should be given priority. Xing Yingna said that the Provincial Department of Commerce will increase the issuance of consumer vouchers. It is planned to issue 600 million yuan of government consumption vouchers throughout the year, among which government consumption vouchers of no less than 200 million yuan will be distributed to the people in various forms around the Spring Festival, such as electronic red envelopes and offline discount coupons, to carry out ice and snow tourism, car consumption, Consumption activities such as New Year’s goods and department stores allow the people to get greater benefits. We will focus on promoting the development of new formats. For qualified e-commerce enterprises whose online retail sales of local products reach a certain amount and growth rate, a reward of no more than 2 million yuan will be given. In addition, promote the recovery of the life service industry. A one-time reward of 300,000 yuan will be awarded to each qualified annual new wholesale, retail, accommodation, and catering company above the limit. At the same time, all cities and prefectures are encouraged to vigorously develop the night economy, so that the land of Longjiang can restore its “fireworks”.

In terms of stable growth of foreign trade, the Provincial Department of Commerce will focus on supporting enterprises in our province to carry out international trade, and enterprises that have made a certain contribution to the local economy and employment, such as taxation, import and export indicators, GDP, etc., will be given to enterprises for foreign trade business. Bank fees and financing loan interest will not exceed 50% of the subsidy, with a maximum subsidy of 2 million yuan.

“In the next step, we will further refine and implement the policy promotion rules and plans to ensure that various measures are implemented and implemented, so that the policies can be turned into rain and the people can get benefits.” Xing Yingna said.