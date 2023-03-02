Meeting Point News To comprehensively promote rural revitalization and accelerate the construction of a strong agricultural province, it requires not only real financial policy support and factor guarantees, but also the concerted efforts of the whole province. This year’s No. 1 document of the Provincial Party Committee focuses on adhering to the priority development of agriculture and rural areas, and uses special chapters to emphasize the deployment of strengthening policy guarantees and institutional innovations, which can be summarized as “five major policies and five systems.”

Building a strong agricultural province is a long-term task and a systematic project. In recent years, the implementation plan of the rural revitalization strategy in our province has been implemented in an orderly manner. Steady implementation. In accordance with the deployment requirements of the central government, the No. 1 document of the Provincial Party Committee this year clearly proposed to study and formulate a plan for building a strong agricultural province.

“Building a strong agricultural province is in line with the overall promotion of rural revitalization. The goals are consistent and the process is unified. It is necessary to do a good job in the connection between the policy system and the work system, so that the focus remains the same, the theme does not change, and the channel does not adjust.” Deputy Director of the Agricultural Office of the Provincial Party Committee Yang Tianshui said that the planning of a strong agricultural province is mainly aimed at the goals of the next 5 years, 2035, and the middle of this century. It plans a number of specific work starting points, comes up with a number of long-term and short-term practical measures, and formulates a road map and construction in stages. At the same time, it is necessary to do a good job in the overall planning and system arrangement, link up with the existing planning, and make solid and steady progress in stages.

In fact, our province has successively promulgated a series of laws and regulations such as the Implementation Measures for the Rural Work Regulations and the Regulations on the Promotion of Rural Revitalization, which have established and enriched the rural revitalization policy framework system. However, in the face of the new situation, new tasks, and pain points, difficulties, and blocking points in the agricultural and rural areas, it is necessary to strengthen policy creation according to local conditions, and make a good combination of policies in multiple dimensions and levels.

“In this regard, this year’s Provincial Party Committee Document No. 1 specifically made five emphasis on policy support.” The relevant person in charge of the General Office of the Provincial Party Committee’s Agriculture Office introduced that the first is to increase investment and make it clear that on the basis of adhering to the priority protection of general public budgets , implement the policy of increasing the proportion of land transfer income used in agriculture and rural areas, strengthen the overall use of funds and performance management, and improve the efficiency of fund use. The second is to continue to promote the construction of major agricultural and rural projects, and propose to start the implementation of a new three-year action plan. It plans to build 300 provincial-level demonstration projects and 3,000 high-quality major projects in three years, and strive to drive 1 trillion yuan of new investment in agriculture and rural areas . The third is to guide financial resources to invest more in agriculture and rural areas, emphasizing the implementation of the “16 fiscal and financial support for agriculture” policies and measures. The fourth is to strengthen the protection of agricultural and rural land, emphasizing the overall arrangement of annual new land use plans and the utilization of existing construction land, and fulfilling the responsibility of cities and counties to ensure the integrated development of rural primary, secondary and tertiary industries. The fifth is to strengthen the support of talents for rural revitalization, emphasizing the improvement of the rural talent revitalization work system, and strengthening the management and service of rural talents around key links such as “introduction, training, retention, and use”.

Zhang Lidong, director of the Finance and Trade Research Institute of the Provincial Academy of Social Sciences and executive vice president of the Provincial Financial Research Institute, analyzed that the No. 1 document of the Provincial Party Committee emphasized the deployment of strengthening the investment guarantee for the construction of a strong agricultural province from the aspects of finance, finance, land, and major projects. , which can be summarized as three aspects of “strengthening, synergy, and precision”. “Adding strength” means increasing the strength. The document consolidates the investment responsibilities of local governments, emphasizes the implementation of the policy of increasing the proportion of land transfer income used in agriculture and rural areas, and issues special bonds for rural revitalization to increase investment in key areas. “Synergy” means synergy. The main manifestations are: paying more attention to the synergistic linkage between government investment and financial and social investment; paying more attention to the effective coordination of investment guarantee policies and industrial, technological and social policies. “Precise” means precise force. Focusing on the key areas of building a strong agricultural province, it is clearly proposed that the provincial-level overall planning funds should be used mainly for food production and for cities and counties with weak financial resources to make up for the shortcomings of rural revitalization; focusing on land security for rural revitalization, emphasizing that cities and counties are used to ensure rural primary and secondary The land use plan for the integrated development of the three industries is no less than 5% of the newly added plan issued by the province, which is of great significance for strengthening the industrial support for the construction of a strong agricultural province.

The party’s management of rural work is the fundamental guarantee for comprehensively promoting rural revitalization and accelerating the construction of a strong agricultural province. “This year’s Provincial Party Committee No. 1 document further put forward clear requirements around the system construction in five aspects.” Yang Tianshui said, first, around the leadership system and working mechanism, it is required to adhere to the unwavering principle of the party’s leadership in “three rural” work, and the city and county levels The work of “agriculture, rural areas and rural areas” should be taken as the highlight, and great efforts should be made to grasp it. In particular, the secretary of the county party committee should focus on the work of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” and be a good “front-line commander”. The second is to focus on the cultivation of industrial entities, highlighting new types of agricultural management entities and service entities. The third is to establish and improve organizational methods and working mechanisms to promote agricultural and rural modernization around the demonstration of agricultural and rural modernization. The fourth is to establish a community-based management system for permanent residents that integrates urban and rural areas around the integrated development of urban and rural areas. The fifth is to focus on the implementation of responsibilities, emphasizing the full implementation of the “Implementation Measures for the Rural Revitalization Responsibility System”, and truly implement the “five-level secretary to grasp rural revitalization”.

Xinhua Daily Junction reporter Hong Ye