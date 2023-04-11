With 14 proponents on board, the order for the construction and supervision of this great work was chosen.

With just under eight months to go before the term of Governor Victor Manuel Tamayo Vargas ends, one of his ‘warhorses’ is the intersection work in the Galicia sector together with the comprehensive road management of the La Victoria – Pereira, El Chicken – La Romelia, Cerritos – La Virginia – Ansermanuevo, which will integrate the departments of Risaralda and Valle del Cauca of course.

Construction

For this selection process, the budget and the stipulated delivery time for the delivery of the works were taken into account as main variables, as disclosed by Findeter Invías SA; The first place in the list of eligible was occupied by the company Ingeniería y Vías SAS; With a qualification score of 99.31 and an established budget of 27 thousand 009 million pesos, the second place was occupied by the San Ramiro Consortium, which obtained a score of 98.99 and a budget valued at 26 thousand 649 million pesos. .

For this offer, 4 bidders presented themselves, the other two were Consorcio MP, which was not finally considered in the list of eligible candidates because it apparently did not have the legal and financial requirements for the evaluation, the other participating firm was the Consorcio Vías del saman.

intervention

The choice of the company that will carry out the supervision of this important work, was taken from a list which initially had 31 interested parties, who had the possibility of presenting their proposal and who were informed on March 22, without However, the choice of the 10 that finally made up said consideration to be chosen was done randomly.

After meeting all the relevant selection criteria, the company TNM Limited was awarded first place with a score of 99.97 and an economic proposal worth 1,928 million pesos. The second option among this list is the P&G Auditor Consortium. , who obtained a rating of 99.88, with a proposal for 1,925 million pesos, third place went to the Velnec-Esao Consortium, the result of their evaluation was 99.40 and their budget proposal was for 1,916 million of pesos.

The Ice-Rmb Consortium, the Vías del Samán Consultants Consortium and the Eje Interventoría Consortium, occupied fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively, the other four remaining proponents were not considered because they also failed to comply with some of the requirements.

The report presented by Findeter gave the proponents the opportunity to present the observations they considered pertinent to the process, the deadline was until yesterday at 5:00 pm; as indicated in the schedule of the call.

The stipulated time for the delivery of the works at the time they begin will be 15 months.

28 billion pesos for construction and almost 2 billion pesos would be the values ​​for this ‘mega’ work.